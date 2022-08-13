Hong Kong boy band Mirror halts public appearances until end of September

Hong Kong boy band Mirror has suspended public appearances until the end of September after a tragic accident at a live concert left a dancer fighting for his life, while an investigation into the incident continues to make progress.

Music Nation and MakerVille, which organised the concert series, on Friday (Aug 12) said the band's 12 members needed a respite in the wake of the accident and that they would announce arrangements for ticket refunds for the cancelled shows next week.

"We know each member needs some time and a break to settle down from the aftermath of the accident, so we decided to temporarily suspend all public events in August and September," a joint statement said. "This does not mean they will stop for good. Some of them will make good use of the break to take a rest or study."

The two performers were injured on July 28 when a four-by-four-metre video screen crashed onto the stage during the fourth night of a planned 12-concert run at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Dancer Mo Li Kai-yin, 27, bore the brunt of the impact. He is still in intensive care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and risks being paralysed from the neck down. The other dancer, 29-year old Chang Tsz-fung, was discharged from the hospital last Sunday.

Another dancer, Zisac Law Tak-chi, was hurt during rehearsals for the concerts.

The shows had been scheduled to run from July 25 to July 31 and from Aug 2 to Aug 6.

The organisers said they were cooperating with the police investigation into the accident, which is being led by an interdepartmental task force.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department on Friday said it had held its third task force meeting and confirmed that lab tests had shown that a steel cable on the giant screen had snapped because of metal fatigue.

The department explained it was examining the installation methods and how the screens were set up.

It added that the task force experts had earlier scrutinised the ceiling that the mid-air screens were attached to and that all the monitors had now been lowered and the stage set dismantled.

The department said it would soon turn over the venue to the next performer scheduled to appear. The government, however, has introduced short-term safety measures in the wake of the accident.

These include a temporary ban on the use of mid-air, movable mechanical installations.

