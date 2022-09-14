Hong Kong dancer injured at Mirror concert 'can expect $5 million payout'

Lawyers specialising in negligence have said at least HK$30 million (S$5 million) in compensation may be awarded to a dancer at risk of being paralysed from the neck down after an accident at a concert by Hong Kong boy band Mirror – a benchmark for other victims suffering from similar injuries.

Legal experts made the assessment as billionaire Richard Li Tzar Kai on Monday (Sept 12) promised to donate HK$10 million to Mo Li Kai Yin, 27, and his family, after the business tycoon visited the performer in hospital last week.

But the performer's father, Reverend Derek Li Shing Lam, turned down the offer a few hours after it was made.

Mo Li, along with fellow performer Chang Tsz Fung, was injured after a four-by-four-metre screen collapsed onto a stage during the concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum on July 28.

The Hospital Authority on Tuesday said the dancer's condition had improved from serious to stable with stable vital signs and he remained in the neurosurgery ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Richard Li, chairman of PCCW, the parent company of MakerVille which is the production company that manages Mirror, said he would donate the amount in addition to covering the performer's medical fees, regardless of the findings of investigations by police and a government-appointed task force.

The tycoon added he was deeply saddened over the pain and anxiety the dancer and his family were now suffering.

But hours later, Derek Li announced that he would not accept any donations until the task force had finished its investigation.

"Although [Mo Li's] mental condition is turning positive, as to what will happen to his life going forwards, we are very worried as his ageing parents," the pastor said.

"If his situation does not improve and we pass away one day, we would be leaving with regrets and sadness."

The donation offer from the tycoon has sparked a debate about medical costs and injury claims in serious accidents.

Patrick Chow Kam Leong, a lawyer who specialises in personal injury claims, said Mo Li could get at least HK$30 million in compensation.

"It is difficult to assess how much would be enough to support Mo Li if he faces the prospect of a life without the ability to earn an income," he said.

"But based on the tort principles and court cases of a similar nature, I believe Mo Li could get at least HK$30 million as there were victims being granted compensation of over HK$25 million.

"For Mo Li, who is still very young, the compensation for the loss of earnings will be a large amount covering maybe for the next 35 years."

Chow said Li could be compensated for his pain, suffering and loss of amenity, as well as the expenses of a lifetime of medical, nursing care and suitable accommodation.

"There is no doubt that Li will get compensated if he seeks a personal injury claim against the responsible parties," he said.

The lawyer cited a High Court judgment in 1997, which concerned a 37-year-old electrical worker who worked on bamboo scaffolding on the third floor of the Sun Hing Building in Mong Kok in 1991.

The worker, who became quadriplegic after suffering a fall caused by a fracture of defective bamboo scaffolding, was granted more than HK$25.8 million in compensation.

In a judgment delivered last year by then High Court Deputy Judge Paul Lam Ting Kwok – the current secretary for justice – a 56-year-old worker was granted over HK$18.8 million in compensation.

He was made a paraplegic in 2012 after having his neck struck by a falling roller fairlead on a barge being transported from Hong Kong to a Zhuhai pier.

Mo Li is at risk of being paralysed from the neck down as the Post earlier learned the dancer had injured three vertebrae.

A source said it appeared his spinal cord at the C3 and C4 vertebrae sections were severely damaged, with mobility in his body confined to above his shoulders.

His father earlier revealed that the dancer had begun a second phase of treatment over the past week, in addition to no longer needing a ventilator.

The pastor said he hoped the treatment could improve his son's motor skills and sensory nerves, following an earlier revelation that doctors had only given a five per cent chance for Mo Li's damaged vertebrae and nerves to completely recover.

Meanwhile, Catherine Lui, an education opinion leader who was authorised by the family of another injured dancer Chang Tsz Fung, 29, to provide updates on his condition on social media, on Tuesday said tycoon Richard Li had never contacted Chang.

The dancer has to do daily physiotherapy after the screen hit his head and crushed his pelvis and thighs.

"He still feels pain in his pelvis and thighs and he has suffered from insomnia.

"He is not getting any better and he shows signs of depression," Lui said.

Lui said Chang was having financial difficulties as he did not have any income because of his injuries.

"He is now living off his own savings. He thinks that there is no one to care about the well-being of dancers and he feels distraught about it," she said.

"If Richard Li cares to visit him, Chang hopes that he will use his TV station to produce educational programmes to raise social awareness about the welfare of dancers and their contribution to the entertainment industry," Lui added, referring to ViuTV that is owned by PCCW.

