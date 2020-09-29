Hong Kong Film Awards 2021 delayed a year by pandemic

The 40th edition of the Hong Kong Film Awards, originally scheduled for early 2021, has been postponed for a year to 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced on Monday.

The Hong Kong Film Awards Association said in a special circular that the postponement was a consequence of Hong Kong cinemas not “operating normally” this year, with the result that film releases have been repeatedly put on hold.

As part of the Hong Kong government’s measures to contain the coronavirus, cinemas have been intermittently forced to stop operations for weeks on end since March this year.

Some of the films that were nominated for the top prizes in the 2020 awards – handed out months ago – received belated theatrical releases only recently; both I’m Livin’ It and Fatal Visit hit cinemas in the past two weeks.

“In this connection and after judicious review of the overall situation,” the circular reads, “the Hong Kong Film Awards Association (HKFAA) has resolved to postpone The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards Presentation Ceremony to 2022.”

A cloud hangs over Hong Kong’s annual celebration of film, which has been put back a year until 2022. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In the modified edition in 2022, Hong Kong films released both in 2020 and 2021 “that satisfy qualifying requirements of the Hong Kong Film Awards” will be eligible for awards. Voting and the awards ceremony are currently scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

The winners of the 39th edition of the awards were announced in early May this year in a live stream on social media channels, after the usual glamorous awards ceremony originally set for April was cancelled for the first time in the competition’s 39-year history.

Derek Tsang Kwok-cheung’s Better Days received a total of eight awards, including the one for best picture.

Emerging actors perform on stage at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2019 – a moment intended to signal a brighter future for Hong Kong cinema. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Given that, even before the pandemic struck, only 52 Hong Kong films were eligible for nominations for the 2020 awards, the organisers would very likely have had a meagre crop of films to give honours to if the awards had been decided six months from now, as was originally planned.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.