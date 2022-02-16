Hong Kong Film Awards 2022 nominations: Limbo, Anita, Drifting lead the race; Gordon Lam up for best actor in 2 movies

Soi Cheang Pou Soi’s Limbo leads the field for the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards with a remarkable 14 nominations, the organisers announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

A visually striking, black-and-white crime thriller that tells a nihilistic tale of despair and redemption set in a city rotten to the ground, Limbo stars Lam Ka Tung and Mason Lee as a pair of police detectives on the hunt of a serial murderer.

Limbo has been one of the most critically acclaimed Hong Kong films in the past year, having garnered four nominations (and two wins , for best sound and production design) at last year’s Asian Film Awards. It also won best picture and best actress (for Cya Liu Ya Se) at the 2021 Hong Kong Film Critics Society awards, announced in January.

Cheang’s film is followed by Longman Leung Lok Man ’s hugely popular Anita Mui biopic Anita (with 12 nominations) and Jun Li Jun Shuo ’s gritty poverty drama Drifting (with 11), both of which are nominated for best picture.

Louise Wong (left) and Louis Koo in a still from Anita.

PHOTO: Edko Films

The other best picture nominees are Zero to Hero, the wholesome sports biopic that was earlier chosen as the city’s submission to the Oscars for best international feature film, and Raging Fire, the final film by director Benny Chan Muk Sing, who died of cancer in August 2020.

While Lam Ka Tung cements his leading-man status with two best actor nods (for Limbo and Hand Rolled Cigarette), it is perhaps a sign of the rise of the next generation that all five nominees for best new performer have also been recognised in either the main or supporting acting categories they belong to, with Anita star Louise Wong being the stand-out candidate of the lot.

Donnie Yen in a still from Raging Fire.

PHOTO: Emperor Motion Pictures

Another rare occurrence sees the veteran production designer and art director Man Lim Chung being nominated for best director for a documentary; the awards’ main categories have been traditionally reserved for fiction features. But anyone who has seen Keep Rolling, his enthralling portrait of film legend Ann Hui On Wah, would welcome the exception.

The nomination list for this current edition of the Hong Kong Film Awards includes films released theatrically both in 2020 and 2021, after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to repeated closure of cinemas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As cinemas in Hong Kong have remained closed since the first week of January, and the city’s Covid-19 situation looks to be getting worse every day as the Omicron variant spreads, it is a faint but undoubtedly daunting possibility that it might be another two years before we see the next edition of the awards.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best film

Raging Fire, Anita, Limbo, Zero to Hero, Drifting

Best director

Man Lim Chung (Keep Rolling), Benny Chan (Raging Fire), Longman Leung (Anita), Soi Cheang (Limbo), Peter Chan (Leap)

Best screenplay

One Second Champion, Time, Limbo, Zero to Hero, Drifting

Best actor

Lam Ka Tung (Hand Rolled Cigarette), Patrick Tse (Time), Lam Ka Tung (Limbo), Leung Chung Hang (Zero to Hero), Francis Ng (Drifting)

Best actress

Chrissie Chau (Madalena), Louise Wong (Anita), Cya Liu (Limbo), Sandra Ng (Zero to Hero), Gong Li (Leap)

Best supporting actor

Louis Koo (Anita), Lam Suet (Time), Fung Ho Yeung (Zero to Hero), Will Or (Drifting), Tse Kwan Ho (Drifting)

Best supporting actress

Paw Hee Ching (Caught in Time), Fish Liew (Anita), Chung Suet Ying (Time), Fish Liew (Limbo), Bai Lang (Leap), Loletta Lee (Drifting)

Best new performer

Louise Wong (Anita), Chung Suet Ying (Time), Leung Chung Hang (Zero to Hero), Fung Ho Yeung (Zero to Hero), Will Or (Drifting)

Best cinematography

Hand Rolled Cigarette, Raging Fire, Anita, Love After Love, Limbo

Best film editing

Hand Rolled Cigarette, Shock Wave 2, The Battle at Lake Changjin, Raging Fire, Limbo

Best art direction

Hand Rolled Cigarette, Anita, Love After Love, Limbo, Drifting

Loletta Lee (left) and Francis Ng in a still from Drifting.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Best costume and make-up design

Hand Rolled Cigarette, Dynasty Warriors, Anita, Love After Love, Limbo

Best action choreography

One Second Champion, Hand Rolled Cigarette, Shock Wave 2, Raging Fire, Limbo

Endy Chow in a still from One Second Champion.

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Best original film score

Anita, Love After Love, Limbo, Zero to Hero, Drifting

Best original film song

One Second Champion, The Way We Keep Dancing, Raging Fire, Zero to Hero, Drifting

Best sound design

Shock Wave 2, The Battle at Lake Changjin, Raging Fire, Anita, Limbo

Andy Lau in a still from Shock Wave 2.

PHOTO: Universe Entertainment

Best visual effects

Shock Wave 2, The Battle at Lake Changjin, Raging Fire, Anita, Limbo

Best new director

Chiu Sin Hang (One Second Champion), Chan Kin Long (Hand Rolled Cigarette ), Man Lim Chung (Keep Rolling), Lau Ho Leung (Caught in Time), Jun Li (Drifting)

Best Asian Chinese language film

Till We Meet Again, America Girl, My Missing Valentine

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.