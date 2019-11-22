Hong Kong protests put paid to pop star Eason Chan's 25-night run of shows

Hong Kong pop star Eason Chan Yik-shun has cancelled a 25-night run of concerts in the city due to ongoing political unrest, citing safety and traffic concerns.

On Thursday, organiser ESL announced the cancellation of the Fear and Dreams shows, which were scheduled to run from December 9 to January 7 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, in front of an estimated total of 200,000 fans.

"In view of recent happenings and after due consideration, we cannot predict and promise the safety of our audience and the traffic conditions in the course of our 25 shows commencing in two weeks' time," a notice posted by the company on its Facebook page read.

"This is a most difficult decision for us. In addition to the losses in time, efforts and costs, we have to bear the disappointment of nearly 200,000 audience members and our performers."

The cancellation came after the postponement of Taiwanese pop singer Jay Chou's concert at Hong Kong Disneyland in December and the cancellation of the city's biggest annual music and arts festival Clockenflap, which was originally scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday.

Chan's concert was scheduled to be his first large-scale concert in the city since his last Coliseum concert six years ago. ESL said it could not promise to reschedule at a later date, "due to the vast number of audience affected, complexity of securing the performance venue and coordinating the availability of the cast and crew".

The collection of tickets bought online would be cancelled and the arrangement for refunds announced on December 18, it added.

In the hour after the announcement, Facebook posts posed by the organiser and Chan attracted more than 1,000 comments in total.