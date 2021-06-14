Hong Kong star Karen Mok comes under fire in China for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in music video

The studio of Hong Kong pop singer Karen Mok has been forced to issue an apology after she prompted controversy on Chinese social media for wearing Dolce & Gabbana in her latest music video.

The brand has been seen in some quarters as anti-Chinese following a 2018 controversy over an advertisement that showed an Asian woman trying to eat pizza and spaghetti with chopsticks.

The adverts were criticised by mainland audiences for “publicly insulting China” and the crisis escalated after an online leak of screenshots from a private conversation showed Stefano Gabbana, the brand’s co-founder, making insulting remarks about the country.

Gabbana and the brand’s co-founder Domenico Dolce eventually issued a public apology.

Mok’s studio Mok-A-Bye Baby Workshop posted a notice on Saturday afternoon apologising for the “negligence” involved in her choice of outfit while “seeking forgiveness among fans and friends of the artist”. The short statement did not mention Dolce & Gabbana by name.

“The studio’s staffers failed to screen and look into the brand name’s problems,” the statement said. Her studio has asked the video be taken down from all platforms.

A handoutphoto. Mok’s studio apologised for not “screening” her outfit.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The profile on her Weibo account, which showed her wearing Dolce & Gabbana, was also changed to show a different outfit.

With more than 15 million followers on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social media platform, Mok’s video became a hot trending topic with mainland internet users lashing out against the star and demanding she “leave China” for lacking political sensitivity.

But Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times who is known for his nationalist views, called for restraint. “I think netizens are entitled to their opinion about any brand name and any celebrity,” Hu wrote on Weibo.

“I sincerely hope all organisations and [social media influencers] remain restrained. Let this be resolved among the brand and the star. Our cyberspace opinion should be able to tolerate multiple voices.”

In March, a number of international brands including H&M, Zara, Nike and Adidas were the targets of nationalist outrage with some Chinese consumers vowing to boycott them after they said they would not use cotton from Xinjiang because of concerns about forced labour .

A handful of celebrities from Hong Kong and mainland China, including Eason Chan, publicly renounced their contracts with the brands.

However, the consumer boycott appeared to be short-lived with some of the hottest items continuing to sell well.

Some users questioned how effective these tactics were. One asked: “The boycott of Nike and Zara after the Xinjiang cotton ban was so short-lived. How realistic are these expressions of nationalistic sentiment when they remain rhetorical?”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.