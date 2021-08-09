How 2 fight choreographers made their names under the shadow of others

Martial arts choreographer Tony Ching Siu Tung’s directorial work was often overshadowed by his indomitable producer Tsui Hark. Fellow choreographer Tong Kai, meanwhile, stayed in the background while his colleague Lau Kar Leung went on to achieve widespread fame. Neither choreographer, however, minded much. Here are their stories.

Tony Ching Siu Tung

Although the classic Hong Kong movies A Chinese Ghost Story (1987) and Swordsman II (1992) are usually described as Tsui Hark films, he was actually the producer – the movies were directed by martial arts choreographer and action director Tony Ching.

Tsui is well-known for heavily involving himself in the shoots of the directors he employs, and his movies always bear his authorial stamp. So how much time he spent behind the camera himself has been a hot topic for critics ever since A Chinese Ghost Story and Swordsman II were released.

A viewing of Ching’s debut film as director, 1983’s Duel to the Death , makes it clear that some of the ideas certainly originated from Ching. Indeed Tsui, who had first hired Ching as a martial arts choreographer when they worked together in television, reportedly chose Ching to direct A Chinese Ghost Story because he was impressed by his innovative approach to Duel to the Death.

Duel to the Death looks more 1993 than 1983. The story of duelling Japanese and Chinese swordsmen makes inventive use of wirework, the edits are fast, there are numerous insert shots in the action scenes, and there is a surfeit of explosions and special effects – a taut cliffside scene reminds of the Swordsman films.

Ching has said he tried to develop the art direction and sets to take note of the action – unusual at a time when martial arts scenes were choreographed on the spot – and this held him in good stead for the many props and models used for A Chinese Ghost Story .

Ching has never addressed the topic of who did what, only noting that he and Tsui worked on so many films together that they always had a comfortable working relationship.

Tsui, who admits to taking over the direction sometimes, has said that Ching did not suffer from the situation, as he went on to become one of the world’s top martial arts directors, working in Hong Kong (with Johnnie To Kei-fung, Wong Jing and Stephen Chow Sing-chi), the US, China (with Zhang Yimou), and even Bollywood (on the crazed 2006 superhero film Krrish ).

Ching was hardly a naive young filmmaker when he made A Chinese Ghost Story . He was introduced to moviemaking by his father Cheng Kang, a prolific director for Shaw Brothers who directed the all-star martial arts classic The 14 Amazons (1972). Ching says that he grew up on movie sets.

Film director and action choreographer Tony Ching in 2011.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Ching had studied Peking opera at Hong Kong’s Eastern Drama Academy, and would often do stunts as a child, even appearing in King Hu’s influential 1966 movie Come Drink With Me – he plays the child monk who gets shot in the eye. After working as a stuntman, Ching became a martial arts choreographer for television, then made his directorial debut with Duel to the Death in 1983.

Ching went on to build a reputation in the Hong Kong industry as an innovator and a craftsman who got the job done. “He likes to operate the camera in the action scenes so he can get what he wants,” said director/actor Wu Ma, who played the priest in A Chinese Ghost Story . “He works quickly, and he can clearly express his ideas to the actors.”

Tong Kai

Martial arts choreographer Tong Kai worked with fellow choreographer Lau Kar-leung for 10 years; the pair co-choreographed the fight scenes on celebrated Chang Cheh films such as One-Armed Swordsman (1967). Although the two were equals, Lau Kar-leung went on to eclipse his partner and launch a successful directorial career.

But Tong and Lau apparently always got on well – Tong would mediate disputes between Lau and Chang – and they only stopped working together when Chang and Lau moved production to Taiwan, and Tong decided to stay in Hong Kong.

Tong was born in Zhongshan, in China’s Guangdong province, in 1937 and started performing in a Chinese opera troupe when he was 15. He appeared in some of the films in the legendary Wong Fei-hung series , where he met Lau, and the two worked together for the first time as choreographers on South Dragon, North Phoenix (1963).

The Jade Bow (1965), made for Great Wall Movie Enterprise, marked the turning point in their career – the scenes were faster and more cinematic than martial arts films of the time, and the film is a seen as a precursor to Shaw Brothers’ new-wave wuxia films. Chang Cheh noticed the film, and brought Tong and Lau to Shaw Brothers. Tong later worked with another master martial arts director, Chor Yuen.

Tong Kai and his wife, the actress Sidney Hung, at their wedding reception in 1969.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Tong and Lau were perfectly matched. “They played to their own strengths,” said prolific martial arts film director Ling Wan. “Tong was an expert at handling the action with big crowds of people, whereas Lau was much better at handling the man-to-man combat scenes. For this reason, the two worked well together.”

Tong was also skilled at devising unusual weaponry. One notable invention was the sword used by Ti Lung in Chor Yuen’s The Magic Blade (1976).

“That was inspired by cowboy films, where they draw their guns very fast,” Tong told the Hong Kong Film Archive. “I wanted to devise a way of instantly drawing a sword. We finally used a magnetic blade, and the result was even faster than what a gunslinger could do. A magnet held the blade on the scabbard so you didn’t have to draw it out – your hand grabbed it, and it slid off instantly!”

