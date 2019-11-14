How Canto-pop star Alex Fong smashed record in his 45km charity swim

Alex Fong Lik-sun looks fresh-faced two days after his record-breaking 45km (28-mile) swim around Hong Kong Island on November 5.

That 10-hour, 43-minute journey created a big splash for charity, raising more than HK$8.5 million (S$1.5 million). Friends, family and fans lauded his feat, but the modest former Olympic swimmer says he couldn't have done it alone.

To swim 45km was not Fong's original idea.

As an ambassador for A Drop of Life, a charity that brings clean water to those in need in Nepal, Cambodia and China, he was asked how he could raise funds to mark the charity's 20th anniversary last year.

"I thought I could do a 20km swim because it was A Drop of Life's 20th anniversary and when I trained as a swimmer, I used to swim 13km every day, so I thought I should be able to do 20km," he says.

"Then a friend showed me that [British long-distance swimmer] Simon Holliday had swum 45k around Hong Kong Island [in 12 hours and 32 minutes in November 2017] and I thought I could do that, too."

Fong planned to attempt the swim last year, but put it off as the opening of his Hong Kong Swimming Academy left him short of time to prepare.

By March, Fong decided to start training in earnest.

However, he hadn't swum seriously for 15 years after diving into show business.

As a Canto-pop singer and actor he had maintained his fitness through gym workouts and running, even completing 42km in the Standard Chartered Marathon a decade ago.

He had to gradually build up his endurance in the pool, from 400m to 4km, and up to 17km from June to the end of August.