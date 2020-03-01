How China's obsession with Korean reality TV turned deadly

Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao died of sudden cardiac arrest in November during the shooting of Chinese reality show Chase Me - a spin-off from South Korea's most popular variety show Running Man.

Cast members of both shows are seen competing in races and missions every week that involve physical activities such as running, hiding and chasing each other.

He fell and lost consciousness while making the show, after reportedly suffering from the flu and working for 17 hours straight before his death.

In the aftermath, fellow Taiwanese host Jacky Wu blamed Gao's death on Korean variety shows, which have spawned several copycat programmes in China.

He mentioned his experiences while filming the road trip reality show 2 Days & 1 Night, adapted from the South Korean original, during which he could "barely breathe" and "almost died" because the producers told him to climb the 10,000-step Mount Qingcheng twice.

Wu added that Koreans were the "originators" of the intense working culture that forces 30 cameras to document every second and angle on set.

Online commenters in South Korea derided Wu as "brainless" for his statements and claimed he followed a "crazy logic". One person even urged others to "stop spending money in Taiwan".

Variety shows have been a staple of South Korea's television industry since the 1990s and include musical performances, talk shows, travel competitions and eating shows known as mukbang.

"The level of struggles that is expected from a celebrity on TV shows is very high these days so it doesn't make sense for producers to say they didn't expect any injuries during filming," culture critic Ha Jae-geun told YTN.

"Celebrities become the victims of broadcasting stations that try to increase viewership ratings by pleasing the viewers with highly stimulating and sensational situations," he said. "I think the producers just hope the cast don't get hurt during filming."

In 2013, the diving show Splash, in which celebrities perform diving stunts, was cancelled after just four episodes when comedian Lee Bong-won was rushed to hospital after landing face-first in the water.

He was diagnosed with an orbital fracture, meaning a broken bone under his eye. Other celebrities including Lee Hun and Sam Hammington were also injured while participating in the show.