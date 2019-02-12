How fans deal with K-pop deaths of Goo Hara, Sulli and Jonghyun

The deaths of K-pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli within six weeks of each other, as well as that of Jonghyun in December 2017, sent a shock wave of grief through their millions of fans in South Korea and around the world.

Goo, a close friend of Sulli, was found dead in her flat on November 24, while Sulli and Jonghyun both took their own lives.

Fans mourning their passing responded publicly and privately, with some flocking to Goo's funeral home.

Others are petitioning Twitter to make an exception to its newly announced policy of deleting accounts inactive for six months - one that would diminish Jonghyun's official online presence.

Experts say these reactions are ways for fans to deal with their idols' deaths, which have a real psychological impact - and could help raise awareness about mental health in South Korea.

Claire Chou, a 16-year-old student from San Diego in the United States, managed the Fairy and Tree fan page on Instagram to remember Jonghyun.

"I believe that Jonghyun is still here, but just in a different form," Chou says. "Through pictures, videos and songs, I can remember his talent and ray of light."

While Chou has come to terms with his death in her own way, many fans still have a tough time dealing with tragic news about their favourite star.