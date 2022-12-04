How Hong Kong sex symbol Chingmy Yau, star of Naked Killer, became an adult-film sensation

A ubiquitous face in the 1990s, Hong Kong actress Chingmy Yau Suk Ching was initially known for supporting roles in mainstream films such as the crime drama Lee Rock and the Stephen Chow Sing Chi costume comedy Royal Tramp.

But in 1992 she shocked everyone by starring in the Category III (adults-only) exploitation film Naked Killer, which was a potent mix of lesbianism, gross violence and crude humour.

Subway posters of a half-naked Yau posing with an ammunition belt and pistol caught the attention of Hong Kong viewers and even helped take Naked Killer, which was produced by lowbrow producer Wong Jing, international.

The film – and the posters, which are still revered by cult film fans – fired up the trashy "Deadly China Dolls" perception of Hong Kong cinema that has always dogged the city's film industry abroad.

Chingmy Yau in a promotional image for Naked Killer (1992).

PHOTO: Media Asia Entertainment Group

The Post was as confused by Yau's transition from respectable actress to Category III star as everybody else.

"Has Chingmy Yau forsaken Chinese costume films for throwing off her clothes in Category III teasers?" pondered SCMP writer Brendan Delfino in an article entitled "The naked truth about Chingmy".

"It is easy to get that impression, given the 'revealing' posters of her latest film, Naked Killer ," Delfino wrote.

"No, no," countered Yau in an interview, "I'm not heading in the Category III direction. I'm just moving into different areas of acting. I'm not going to limit myself to making the same movies again and again. I'm trying different, more varied roles."

The Post noted that it had heard Naked Killer was "a startling departure from her previous roles, featuring scenes of lesbianism, and her character's acute hatred of men", but Yau, who later accepted her Category III status, was unmoved.

"Even though it's a Category III film, little of me is seen in the sexy scenes. We discussed these aspects of the film before I started, and we compromised on exactly what I would or wouldn't show," she said.

Chingmy Yau (right) and Carrie Ng in a promotional poster for Naked Killer (1992).

PHOTO: Media Asia Entertainment Group

As for the racy poster, she did it for the sake of the movie.

"I really wanted those shots to look sexy, to help make people interested in the film. When the shots for the ads were taken, we had a female photographer, so I wasn't too uncomfortable posing," she said.

Yau actually did show quite a lot in the film's "sexy scenes" – although she never showed everything in any of her Category III films.

"The trouble with a lot of sex and violence films is that there's usually not enough of either," wrote Rick Baker and Toby Russell in The Essential Guide to Hong Kong Movies , which has a section devoted to Category III movies.

"However, that's a dilemma that Naked Killer remedies with a vengeance."

Chingmy Yau (left) and Simon Yam at the 12th Hong Kong Film Awards presentation ceremony in 1993.

PHOTO: Wan Kam-yan

The sex scenes, some of which were trimmed for the international release, are soft porn, and a much-discussed "highlight" of the film is when one of the characters mistakes a dismembered penis for a hot-dog sausage.

Yau's unrestrained performance quickly saw her become a sex symbol in Hong Kong, and she went on to make more Category III exploitation films like the tawdry and unsavoury Raped by an Angel. This nasty little film was billed as a sequel to Naked Killer even though the story bore little relation to it.

Category III films, which at the time generally mixed soft-core sex, extreme violence, gore and crude humour, were still relatively new in 1992, as the rating had only come into existence in 1988, but the genre was booming.

Along with the voluptuous Amy Yip Chi Mei, Hong Kong's first modern sex symbol, and Veronica Yip Yuk Hing, the first Hong Kong actress to appear fully nude on screen, Yau become one of the genre's top stars.

An alleged romantic affair with prolific super-producer Wong Jing, who made a mint by dabbling in all styles of trashy movies, led to suggestions that Yau had no trouble snagging such roles.

Chingmy Yau in a still from Naked Killer (1992).

PHOTO: Media Asia Entertainment Group

Wong sometimes appeared in Yau's films as an actor, and reportedly protected her, ensuring that there were always some strategically placed props to make sure she wasn't fully exposed to the cameras.

Yau's Category III reputation did not hurt her career – in fact, it jump-started it. She was pretty, and that was considered a virtue at the time in Hong Kong, so women didn't take against her, although she didn't win a female following like Veronica Yip did when she went mainstream.

Yau appeared in many non-Category III films, such as Jackie Chan's City Hunter and the "trendy triad" movie Young and Dangerous 2, and she became one of Hong Kong's most recognisable actresses.

She was even nominated for a best actress award at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 1996, for the romantic comedy I'm Your Birthday Cake, although she lost to the eminent Josephine Siao Fong Fong.

Chingmy Yau clad in a traditional Chinese costume during filming in 1993.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But filmmakers were always keen to capitalise on her looks, even for mainstream films. In an interview in 1996, the Post noted that in the promotional posters for her movies, she often appeared in "suggestive or even semi-nude poses", even if such scenes did not appear in the actual film.

The star was upfront about the reason: "I may look very sexy in some promotional posters, but from a commercial viewpoint, the purpose of that is to attract people's attention. The image may have nothing to do with the plot. Commercial films have to sell."

Yau, who said she had always liked to "show off", started working as a model when she was at school and continued after she left. She appeared in around 100 adverts, publicising everything from food to cosmetics.

Chingmy Yau as one of the contestants for the 1987 Miss Hong Kong Pageant.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

She was so successful she became overexposed – clients, she said, claimed that the adverts she appeared in promoted her, and not the product.

When the advertising work dried up, she entered the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant and reached the finals. She dropped out before the competition ended and started working in the film industry.

"Even though Yau has been in a lot of iconic Hong Kong movies, she was almost never the lead in any of them," notes cultural commentator and Post contributor Ben Sin.

"But she was in so many Hong Kong movies during the industry's peak times, she became one of the most well-known faces of that era. Anyone who watched Hong Kong movies during the 1990s would instantly recognise her."

Yau did manage to achieve top billing in her last film, Stanley Kwan Kam Pang 's 1998 art-house drama Hold You Tight. She essayed a dual role with ease, and garnered a well-deserved Hong Kong Film Awards nomination.

Absent from the media for a long time, she recently received some press attention thanks to her youthful looks at age 54.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.