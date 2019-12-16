How Jackie Chan led Hong Kong martial arts cinema revival

PHOTO: Reuters
South China Morning Post

In this regular feature series on the best of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, re-evaluate the career of its greatest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of the beloved genre.

This week Roger Garcia, a former director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival, Hollywood producer, and consultant, adviser and jury member of various international film festivals for several decades, picks his five favourite martial arts movies.

THE DEAF MUTE HEROINE (DIR. WU MA, 1971)

"The period piece The Deaf Mute Heroine, directed by the great Hong Kong filmmaker Wu Ma, features Helen Ma in the title role as a retired bounty hunter. When her husband is killed by a past nemesis in a revenge attack, she sets out to avenge his death.

An intriguing mix of [French filmmaker Francois] Truffaut's The Bride Wore Black and the [Japanese] Zatoichi blind swordsman series, the film features a female protagonist who is as tough and smart as any male. Unable to hear, she uses silver wrist bands as rear-view mirrors in combat to dispatch her attackers with skilful efficiency.

Helen Ma later appeared in King Hu's The Fate of Lee Khan (1973)."

EXECUTIONERS FROM SHAOLIN (DIR. LAU KAR-LEUNG, 1977)

"Lau Kar-leung is the greatest of the martial arts film directors. Steeped in the fighting traditions of southern China, he began his career with his father in the classic Wong Fei-hung series of the 1940s and 1950s.

Executioners from Shaolin features the two key themes of his oeuvre - the transmission and transformation of skills from master to disciple, and the struggles which take place between the exponents of different martial arts styles.

Hung, an expert in Tiger kung fu, marries Ying Chun, who's skilled in the Crane style. He tries to defeat the Manchurian-backed Pai Mei, but is defeated by his opponent's superior combat skills.

It is left to Hung's son Wen-Ding to combine the styles of his parents to defeat Pai Mei in one of the genre's most climactic fight scenes."

SNAKE IN THE EAGLE'S SHADOW (DIR. YUEN WOO-PING, 1977)

"This early Jackie Chan movie shows how his refreshing and genuine fighting and comedy skills revived the genre after the trough of films featuring Bruce Lee lookalikes which followed the master's death.

In Yuen Woo-ping's directorial debut, Chan teams up with an old Snake master (played by Yuen Woo-ping's father, another alumnus of the Wong Fei-hung series) who is being hunted by an Eagle Claw expert.

A memorable cameo features Roy Horan as a gweilo assassin disguised as a priest (his real-life daughter Celina Jade would later find stardom in Chinese action films)."

PEDICAB DRIVER (DIR. SAMMO HUNG, 1989)

"No list can be complete without at least one Sammo Hung film. Here, Hung and his friend Max Mok play pedicab drivers in 1930s Macau who free the women they love from the control of evil bosses.

A high point is Hung fighting off a horde of goons in a Chinese restaurant full of tables - Hung, despite his size, smashes down gangsters as he pirouettes and weaves his way across the tabletops.

A full 20 years later, Hung returned to table-top kung fu in Ip Man 2 (2010), updating the scene and even improving it."

THE GRANDMASTER (DIR. WONG KAR-WAI, 2013)

"Hong Kong's best-known auteur takes on the Ip Man story in this tale of the wing chun master's rise to prominence and his move to Hong Kong. A fight between Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Zhang Ziyi in a tightly confined space is one of Yuen Woo-ping's best pieces of fight choreography.

The film took years to make, in part because Wong wanted Leung to learn martial arts. It pays off, because Wong realised that martial arts is a language and you have to achieve fluency to be authentic. Leung passed the language test."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
celebrities actors Jackie Chan martial arts Cinemas movies

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Altantuya murder: &#039;Shoot to kill&#039; was Najib&#039;s orders, says former police commander
Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES