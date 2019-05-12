How Lin Chi-ling decided Akira was Mr Right

Supermodel Lin Chi-ling, who married Japanese singer Akira last month, said she knew that he was Mr Right when he stood by her while she grieved over the loss of her grandmother.

The Taiwanese recounted Akira's moving gesture which she said she would "never forget in this lifetime", China Press reported.

Akira, a member of the Japanese band Exile, was the first one she had thought of after getting the news about her grandmother's death last year.

She called him but only managed to say "my grandma" before she broke down.

Lin cried herself to sleep but when she woke up, she was surprised to find Akira still on the line. He told her: "I am still here."

"It was then I thought that he must be the one," she said.

The couple was featured on the cover of Vogue Taiwan, giving a candid interview about their relationship.

They had met during a concert by Exile.

Lin, 45, and Akira, 38, registered their marriage in June.