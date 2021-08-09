How Sammo Hung changed Hong Kong martial arts filmmaking

The Millionaires’ Express (1986) and Eastern Condors (1987) saw actor and director Sammo Hung Kam-bo expand the martial arts movie genre by raising production values radically and telling new kinds of stories.

The Millionaires’ Express, conceived as a Lunar New Year film, is a kind of Chinese Western, while Eastern Condors is a fully fledged Vietnam war movie. Both films feature exotic locations, classy sets, stylish cinematography by Arthur Wong Ngok-tai, and a plethora of Hong Kong stars.

The Post talked to Frank Djeng, who supplied the audio commentary for Eureka Entertainment’s Blu-ray releases of both movies in the UK, about Hung’s fresh approach to the martial arts genre.

Was Sammo Hung trying to do something new with The Millionaires’ Express and Eastern Condors?

Yes, Sammo was trying to surprise the audience with something completely different. He wanted to do something fresh, something that you don’t normally associate with a typical Hong Kong martial arts film.

The Millionaires’ Express is really a Western, a kind of Eastern-Western, it even has a train heist and a bordello, which are standard elements of the Western. It’s as if Sammo wanted to prove himself – it was produced by his production company [Bo Ho Films], and he really wanted to show the Hong Kong industry what he could do as a producer. It has a big cast, and was shot in Canada, Thailand, and Macau.

Was it a very expensive film to make?

It was a big-budget film, and he put all the money up on the screen – he wanted to show people what Hong Kong cinema could be, how it could compete on an international level, and how Hong Kong could make a film that looked as good a Hollywood film.

He flew everybody to Thailand, and he didn’t have to do that for all the characters, as some of them were just on the screen for a few shots there. Cynthia Rothrock said that he flew everyone to Thailand just to shoot them on horseback. He was really striving for perfection.

A scene from The Millionaires’ Express. Photo: Eureka Entertainment

It was a Lunar New Year release, so how did that affect the action?

Sammo had to tone the violence down in the action sequences; he compromised for a family audience. There is no blood, even in the scene where Kenny Bee shoots everybody – all you see is dust. He also put comedy scenes throughout the film, even in the action. He was trying to take care of the whole demographic.

Cynthia Rothrock, the American-born Hong Kong action star, has an impressive fight scene with Hung. How did that come about?

That fight only lasts for three or four minutes, and that is the fight that people remember! Rothrock was at the peak of her fame when Sammo invited her to be in the film. Sammo knew how to present her at her best. She is a kick-ass fighter in this. Sammo knew what Rothrock was good at, and he used her skills in a compact way.

Hung and Cynthia Rothrock in a fight scene from The Millionaires’ Express. Photo: Eureka Entertainment

Why did Hung choose Jimmy Wang Yu to play Wong Fei-hung? Sek Kin, who often played the villain in the classic Wong Fei-hung film series, also appears with him on the train.

That part was originally meant to be a homage to original Wong Fei-hung film series actors Kwan Tak-hing and Sek Kin.

Kwan was meant to play Wong Fei-hung in The Millionaires’ Express, but he turned down the role as he didn’t feel comfortable with the part in which all the passengers were tied up – Kwan felt that Wong Fei-hung would never have been tied up, he would have fought back. When Kwan bowed out, Wang Yu took over.

How much do you think Eastern Condors was influenced by the Hollywood Vietnam films which were popular at the time?

It’s a homage to the war film genre, and it was especially influenced by Rambo First Blood: Part 2, and The Deer Hunter, with the Russian roulette scene. This was another way Sammo tried to break through and do something new, as Hong Kong had made hardly any war films – really only John Woo’s Heroes Shed No Tears ( 1986), which was set in the Golden Triangle [the jungle area straddling the borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos that became notorious for the production of illegal narcotics].

The action scenes feature a lot of guns as well as kung fu, which was unusual back then.

The action looks different, and so do the settings. There are guns as well as martial arts, and that makes the genre more diverse. There’s no slapstick, just some comedy in the dialogue. The story is serious, and it features a lot of treachery.

Hung in a still from Eastern Condors (1987). Photo: Eureka Entertainment

Is it true Hung lost weight to play a commando?

Sammo lost 30 pounds, and that really benefits the film, as he looks on top form. He thought that if he lost weight, he would be more believable as a commando. He wanted to look slimmer, muscular and physically more imposing. It made a difference, as he moves much faster in this film than normal.

Yuen Biao excels in both movies. How do you rate his performances?

Along with The Prodigal Son (1981), these two films are Yuen’s best work. He is very acrobatic in The Millionaires’ Express, while he showcased his action ability in Eastern Condors.

Yuen Biao in a scene from Eastern Condors. Photo: Eureka Entertainment

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.