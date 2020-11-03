How South Korean boot camp reality show Fake Men inspired men - and then got cancelled

On a dark and empty beach, 14 men in cadet uniforms have their arms locked with the man lying next to them on the cold, damp sand. One wave after another crashes over them, causing them to shiver from head to toe. Some even throw up.

As the exercise goes on for over an hour, drill sergeants shout directions, demanding calm and complete commitment.

This scene, which was watched over 12 million times, formed part of the season premiere of Fake Men 2, a reality show that was the most anticipated YouTube content in South Korea this year.

In the first season, YouTube channel Physical Gallery partnered with military consulting agency Musat to create a boot camp-style programme for celebrity contestants to go through a week-long training regimen usually designed for the South Korean navy’s elite forces.

The drill sergeants, all former soldiers, give them tough challenges to push their limits.

By the time the seven episodes concluded in August, Physical Gallery had over 3.2 million subscribers and 56 million views while the drill sergeants became overnight celebrities.

The lead instructor, Lieutenant Lee Geun, became a YouTube star with over 740,000 subscribers and made frequent appearances on TV shows and commercials.

Catchphrases like “Do you have an attitude problem” and “Even my grandmother can run faster than that” have trended and began to appear all over Korean media.

On the back of this success, the channel launched the new season with a production cost of around 100 million Korean won (S$120,300) and sponsorships from the likes of Powerade and Under Armour.

Becoming a contestant on the new season was also extremely competitive. An Olympic medallist, a former soccer legend and a famous singer headline the Fake Men second season crew.

While the contestants gave varying reasons for volunteering for the show, most said they wanted to see positive changes in their lives.

Singer-songwriter Sam Kim, a runner-up in the well-known audition show K-pop Star 3 , said he experienced burnout and could no longer create music.

“I felt a lot of things after watching Fake Men Season 1,” he said during a radio interview. “I decided to apply to the show after seeing how people from season one changed.”

‘Fake men’ in real life

Choi Tae-il, 29, used to think about quitting his job at a Paju high school administrative office every day for the past few months. However, when he started watching Fake Men back in August, he began to believe that he “should do better and better”.

“If I would give about a 60 per cent effort in the past, now, I give 90 per cent to everything when it comes to my work or studying,” said Choi, who is currently studying for a public service exam that would help his career growth.

“When the contestants resist quitting through their gritted teeth when holding up a 110kg rubber boat with their heads, it also makes me want to bear my own challenges in front of me,” he said.

“It reminded me that I was not the only one losing confidence in myself and feeling lost out there in life.”

A handout photo. Contestants from Fake Men season one holding up a 110kg rubber boat with their heads.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

For Kim Kyeong-sung, 32, who works at a software design company in Seoul, the show gave him the confidence to “get through” tough times like the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I first questioned if the contestants on the show who are regular Korean men could withstand training that’s meant to challenge elite forces in the military,” said Kim. “But as the contestants proved their perseverance from time to time, I realised that things work out when you give it your all.”

Kim faces an uncertain future as the pandemic turns the software industry on its heels. “I tried to keep grinding like the contestants in Fake Men , and I realised that good things eventually happen once you do.”

The show resembled “a meeting of ‘fake men’ who had lost their confidence and who were living, instead, in fear”, Kim said.

A handout photo. Lieutenant Lee Geun gained popularity for the catchphrases he yelled during training drills.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Cancellation

Despite its popularity and the inspiration it gave to South Korean men, Fake Men faced multiple controversies.

First, Lieutenant Lee Ge-un was accused of avoiding debt payments and came under fire for a sexual misconduct conviction. Then drill sergeants Logan and Jung Eun-joo were caught up in sex scandals involving visits to prostitution sites and racy private texts.

As negative comments started to intensify, with death threats directed at the drill sergeants, Physical Gallery decided to delete all Fake Men videos on its YouTube channel.

A community notice stated that the producers “take all moral responsibility for the recent controversies” and would “take a break from all activities to reflect and recharge in order to make a comeback”.

Physical Gallery and Musat did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment about the cancellation and the original intent of the reality show.

However, it appears unlikely that Fake Men will make a comeback. Aside from the private scandals, which tarnished the sergeants’ reputations and seemed to reinforce the title, many viewers were also critical of the show’s cruel nature and lack of caution.

A comment posted on season two’s fourth episode – the last to be uploaded before all videos were deleted – received thousands of likes before being removed.

It was apparently originally posted by a former naval officer who had special forces training and pointed out that the contestants were pushed too hard without proper instructions, rations or care.

During this episode, the participants were seen throwing up and losing consciousness after running in the heat for hours without food or water.

“The UDT [Underwater Demolition Team] training that I knew was very systematic and professional, but I wonder if this really is training organised by people who went through UDT training,” the commenter said.

A handout photo. Contestants from Fake Men season one do drills in the mud.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Even Kim Kyeong-sung, the software design company worker who was an ardent fan of the show, believes it showed sensationalised scenes to capitalise on its entertainment value.

However, he still maintains that Fake Men provided good motivation from the sweat and tears of its contestants, and he misses seeing new Fake Men episodes on Thursdays and Sundays.

Kim said he would still want to try out for the show if it ever returns as he is ready for a new challenge in life.

“I’ve become accustomed to putting things off for eternity or hesitating on my next decisions as I’ve become too cautious about every little thing in life,” he said. “I lost that ‘challenge mentality’ inside of me.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.