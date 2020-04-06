Humorous, localised tweets from Super Junior's Siwon charm Indonesian netizens

Choi Siwon, a member of popular South Korean group Super Junior, posted a series of tweets in Indonesian to promote his recently launched YouTube channel.

"Those who haven't watched [the videos], please watch, like and subscribe [to my channel]," the singer-actor wrote on Tuesday, alongside a photo of himself inside a moving car. "It's said that Indonesians rarely promote [my channel]… hmm…"

https://twitter.com/siwonchoi/status/1267610918457716739

Around an hour later, Choi posted another tweet. "Subscribe… press the 'like' button as well…" he wrote, adding a meme of him gesturing while performing on stage with the text "maju lo sini" [come forward].

https://twitter.com/siwonchoi/status/1267623784162275331

Seven hours later, Choi tweeted that he was amused to learn that he had topped Twitter's trending topics in Indonesia. "I found out too late as I'm calming my mind now," he typed, while showing a photo of a sailboat in the middle of the sea.

https://twitter.com/siwonchoi/status/1267730228085796864

An hour later, Choi ended his series of tweets. "It's been a tiring day. Let's end here for today. I'll continue [to tweet] tomorrow. Let's go, let's go," he wrote, alongside a photo of him on a throne on stage.

The singer's tweets were received warmly by Twitter users in Indonesia.

"I'm not an ELF [EverLasting Friends, fans of Super Junior] nor am I a die-hard Siwon fan but I'm entertained by him being more and more [like a] local," wrote user @patmiptnsrr.

User @JaeminRatih gave a suggestion, "Why don't you go to the subdistrict office to apply for an Indonesian identity card."

Choi uploaded his first YouTube video on May 4. In one of the videos, he explained that he wished to communicate and get closer to his fans through the channel.

"I want to make daily vlogs, I want to show my everyday life as much as possible," Choi said in the same video. "I also want to produce a short film with my fans, all the moments and backstage stories."

The 33-year-old singer has often tweeted in Indonesian, English and Korean. In early April, he responded to birthday wishes on Twitter in multiple languages.