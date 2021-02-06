I am a victim: Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you on YouTuber's sexual harassment claims

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you described his mood with a thousand-word statement in a press conference on Friday, following the recent accusations of sexual harassment by renowned YouTuber Cheng Chia-chen.

The 45-year-old veteran singer said that he was a victim in this incident and stressed that he has never hurt any woman or man.

He said: “I’m sorry to worry everyone. There have been a lot of things going on recently. I am not hiding. I am just thinking helplessly.”

Weng added that he thought “the wise do not buy rumours, but sometimes things aren’t meant to be.”

“I am a victim. Why should I explain this incident? I did not start it from beginning to end, but it has become something I have to deal with. I never thought about it.”

“I want to cry. I don’t even have room to cry. When this happened, my mother was worried that I would cry every day, which made me very distressed.”

“I want to vent my emotions and tell everyone that I haven’t done anything,” he said, adding that, “Why would anyone say I did it? It was so unbearable that I thought wise people would judge it, but it didn’t work. In the end, I didn’t even have the right to commit suicide.”

He then said: “If you are involved in this incident, please press charges against me. I have no right to ask you to apologise to me, but I have the right to ask you, please, to sue me and clear my name. “

Cheng, also known by her nickname “chicken cutlet girl” had on Wednesday accused Weng and the chairman of a game company of sexual harassment.

According to various sources, Weng reportedly touched Cheng’s buttocks when she was hosting a year-end party held by the local game company.

Before the start of the press conference on Friday, Cheng appeared at about 2pm. She took a seat in the first row waited for the press conference to start without saying a word.

In the face of media questions, she started the live broadcast instead, protesting silently for nearly 45 minutes.

After HCM Music, Weng’s record label, stated that it would switch to the live broadcast on social media, Cheng finally got up and left.

Before leaving, she finally said, “I came here as an interested party, and both of us are interested parties.”

Asked if she was coming to make a scene, she said calmly, “I didn’t want to make a scene, I just sat here all the time.”

The press conference started at 2.55pm after Cheng left the venue.

Accompanied by a lawyer, Weng showed up at the venue dressed in white and a mask.

HCM Music stressed again before the press conference that it would not respond to any questions.

In response to the local media, Cheng admitted that she would not sue Weng. She said that although Weng’s assistant had a video, she did not record the whole incident.

Later, Weng’s company claimed that it would press charges against her. To this, Cheng responded through her agent: “Our part is over.”