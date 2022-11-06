'I met a guy who was sober': Wes Bentley thanks Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction

Wes Bentley has thanked Robert Downey Jr. for saving him from drug addiction.

The Yellowstone actor has revealed that Robert opening up about his drug use inspired him to get help when he was in the grip of a heroin addiction.

Wes told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I was in the deepest throes of my addiction and in the worst place and at death's door, I guess, or at risk of it and I saw him be so bold and brave and open and it saved me.

"So I thought if I do that too, I can maybe pass that on to somebody else."

Wes recalled how his problems with substance abuse began after he starred in the 1999 film American Beauty as he was unprepared for the trappings of fame and fortune.

The 44-year-old star, who has been clean since 2009, said: "I never had money before. So there was a lot of combination of things I wasn't prepared for.

"I also knew as an actor that I wasn't going to be really ready to do good roles until I was in my 30s and 40s. So I didn't really want it to happen like that too early. I tried to go with it and hang with it, but I wasn't ready."

Wes recalled how a meeting with a former addict helped him end the drug habit for good.

He said: "I met a guy who had been sober and didn't know that I was struggling.

"He just talked about what a beautiful life he had now, and how he's looking out the window at the trees, and I missed that. And I thought I want that back.

"So that's how that happened. So I just went to meetings and the 12-step meetings really helped me a lot. I already had a belief in God, so that kind of helps — the higher power thing."