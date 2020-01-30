'If it moves me I'm into it': Steven Yeun on new film Minari

Steven Yeun in a still from Minari by Lee Isaac Chung, in competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. ‘Tell Steven he absolutely crushed it’, Brad Pitt said of his performance as a Korean immigrant father in the United States. Pitt’s Plan B company produced the film.
PHOTO: Sundance Institute
Helen Barlow
South China Morning Post

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, known internationally for his portrayal as Glenn Rhee in TV series the Walking Dead, is attracting some of the best reviews of his career for a major hit at the Sundance Film Festival in the American state of Utah.

Minari, an immigrant story shot mostly in English, was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Abigail Harm) and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B production company. It is entered at Sundance in the US Dramatic Competition.

Yeun, 36, who brought the project to Plan B, was in tears watching the movie with his father, who emigrated from Seoul to Canada and then the United States when Yeun was a child. "It was probably not the best idea to sit beside him," the cherubic-faced actor tells the Post in an interview.

US-born Chung, 41, based Minari's story around his own father, who moved his family to rural 1980s Arkansas. "I had a lot of conversations with Isaac," recalls Yeun, "and I think we are both personified through the character of David."

David is played by cute and very talented Californian newcomer Alan S. Kim. The story revolves around the US-born six-year-old having to deal with his maternal grandmother coming to stay from South Korea.

"Grandma smells Korean," he complains, though ultimately his granny becomes his greatest champion. As with The Farewell , Minari celebrates the Asian granny and veteran actresses; here, Youn Yuh-jung makes the character a feisty, funny woman. And yes, Chung's grandmother did burn down half the family farm, as in the film.

The cast of 'Minari' Steven Yuen(far left), Noel Cho(rear left), Alan Kim(front left), Youn Yuh-Jung(centre), Han Yeri(right), Lee Isaac Chung(far right) PHOTO: Sundance Institute

"Isaac's script spoke to me on a deeply human level," says Yeun. "I think he painted a portrait of a family that is so honest and truthful, so when you get to read things like that you jump at those opportunities. Jacob [the character Yeun plays] is at once his own individual but encapsulates moments and bits of immigrant Korean men of that time. It was something I wanted to explore."

Pitt was too busy with the awards season to attend Sundance, though Dede Gardner, his partner at Plan B, explains their long relationship with Yeun, who is also Minari's executive producer.

"We know Steven from Okja and have maintained a really close friendship," she explains. "He came to us with a script and said, 'This is something I really want to do'. [Plan B executive] Christina Oh was there every single minute and it came together really quickly.

Steven Yeun (right) in Okja, directed by Bong Joon-ho. 'He'd better win at least one Oscar,' Yeun says of the Korean director of Academy Awards entry Paradise. PHOTO: Screengrab/Okja

"I think Steven is one of our greats and I really mean that. Brad saw the movie a few days ago and just wrote to us and said, 'Please tell Steven he absolutely crushed it'. He's so versatile and he surprises you. He's a deeply tender actor, so I feel especially excited for this movie to be seen. It really displays his heart."

Yeun could also relate to the story as a father of two children; his character Jacob has an elder daughter. "When you personally cross that threshold of no longer living just for yourself, it comes with some knowledge. I don't know if I could have approached it in the same way, and I'm glad I had my own experience to draw on," the actor says.

Chung used his own story as a starting point, but admits "I'm more interested in injecting some of the things I'm experiencing now as a father and husband living in America".

He is married to Hong Kong-born art therapist Valerie Chu, whom he met when they were studying at Yale. "Valerie is such a huge force behind all the work I do as a filmmaker," he says.

"We travel to Hong Kong to see her family once or twice a year and Hong Kong feels like a second home. Her extended family is so close. We get together all the time and I don't experience that as much in the US. It would be really great if this film plays in Hong Kong. We're really hoping for that."

Given the strong reviews and rousing audience reception, there's no doubt that will happen at some point. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film "universally relatable", Indiewire says "it is a gentle, sweet, and yet staggeringly powerful story of assimilating into the American Dream", and says Yeun is "spellbinding".

From left: Yoo Ah-in, Jun Jong-seo and Steven Yeun in a still from Burning (2018). PHOTO: Screengrab/Burning

The actor has already been lauded for his performance in Lee Chang-dong's 2018 South Korean mystery Burning , and drew on his skills from years at the Second City comedy troupe for Boots Riley's American comedy Sorry to Bother You. He has chosen well, with films including Okja, directed by Parasite 's Bong Joon-ho.

"He'd better at least win one Oscar, maybe he'll win five," Yeun says of Bong, with a chuckle and his boyish grin.

"I'm glad the world is finally getting to see his voice and understand how truly brilliant he is. I hugely enjoyed working with Isaac on this Asian-American tale and I've gotten to work with some wonderful directors from Asia. I hope people start turning their eyes to them and understand what they are saying."

As for his choices, Yeun says: "I'll be honest, sometimes it feels like luck, sometimes things fall out of the sky, but I usually don't have a problem responding quickly when something deeply moves me."

Yeun has two vastly different upcoming projects. Of the Manhattan-set feature The Humans alongside Amy Schumer, he says: "That should be fun for audiences. It's based on the Tony-award-winning Broadway play about a family that meets for a strange Thanksgiving dinner."

He also provides the lead voice in the animated television series Invincible, based on the Skybound/Image comic. "I play the titular character, a teen superhero who finds out he has powers and is part of a long lineage of people with powers. The story is about what comes with all that responsibility."

Might Yeun be keen for a live-action superhero role in the future?

"I'd like to do anything. If it comes my way and moves me I'm into it," he says.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

