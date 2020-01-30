'If it moves me I'm into it': Steven Yeun on new film Minari

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, known internationally for his portrayal as Glenn Rhee in TV series the Walking Dead, is attracting some of the best reviews of his career for a major hit at the Sundance Film Festival in the American state of Utah.

Minari, an immigrant story shot mostly in English, was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Abigail Harm) and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B production company. It is entered at Sundance in the US Dramatic Competition.

Yeun, 36, who brought the project to Plan B, was in tears watching the movie with his father, who emigrated from Seoul to Canada and then the United States when Yeun was a child. "It was probably not the best idea to sit beside him," the cherubic-faced actor tells the Post in an interview.

US-born Chung, 41, based Minari's story around his own father, who moved his family to rural 1980s Arkansas. "I had a lot of conversations with Isaac," recalls Yeun, "and I think we are both personified through the character of David."

David is played by cute and very talented Californian newcomer Alan S. Kim. The story revolves around the US-born six-year-old having to deal with his maternal grandmother coming to stay from South Korea.

"Grandma smells Korean," he complains, though ultimately his granny becomes his greatest champion. As with The Farewell , Minari celebrates the Asian granny and veteran actresses; here, Youn Yuh-jung makes the character a feisty, funny woman. And yes, Chung's grandmother did burn down half the family farm, as in the film.

The cast of 'Minari' Steven Yuen(far left), Noel Cho(rear left), Alan Kim(front left), Youn Yuh-Jung(centre), Han Yeri(right), Lee Isaac Chung(far right) PHOTO: Sundance Institute

"Isaac's script spoke to me on a deeply human level," says Yeun. "I think he painted a portrait of a family that is so honest and truthful, so when you get to read things like that you jump at those opportunities. Jacob [the character Yeun plays] is at once his own individual but encapsulates moments and bits of immigrant Korean men of that time. It was something I wanted to explore."

Pitt was too busy with the awards season to attend Sundance, though Dede Gardner, his partner at Plan B, explains their long relationship with Yeun, who is also Minari's executive producer.

"We know Steven from Okja and have maintained a really close friendship," she explains. "He came to us with a script and said, 'This is something I really want to do'. [Plan B executive] Christina Oh was there every single minute and it came together really quickly.

Steven Yeun (right) in Okja, directed by Bong Joon-ho. 'He'd better win at least one Oscar,' Yeun says of the Korean director of Academy Awards entry Paradise. PHOTO: Screengrab/Okja

"I think Steven is one of our greats and I really mean that. Brad saw the movie a few days ago and just wrote to us and said, 'Please tell Steven he absolutely crushed it'. He's so versatile and he surprises you. He's a deeply tender actor, so I feel especially excited for this movie to be seen. It really displays his heart."

Yeun could also relate to the story as a father of two children; his character Jacob has an elder daughter. "When you personally cross that threshold of no longer living just for yourself, it comes with some knowledge. I don't know if I could have approached it in the same way, and I'm glad I had my own experience to draw on," the actor says.