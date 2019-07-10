I'm still finding my sound: Rich Brian on collaboration with K-pop singer Chung Ha

Not every fan is happy with the sound of Indonesian rapper Rich Brian in "These Nights", and he knows it.

The single was released on Thursday in collaboration with K-pop singer Chung Ha and had gained a lot of attention even before its release, with more than 12 thousand retweets for its teaser on Brian's Twitter account.

The music video shows Brian with a mullet hair style and singing with a heavily auto-tuned voice in a stark departure from his rap and hip-hop music.

"The reaction has been very interesting," he said in a media session for music festival 2019 Spotify on Stage in Jakarta on Friday.

"A lot of people were confused and said 'Yo, what is it?'. But some of them are liking it.'"

Brian acknowledged that he personally liked the collaboration and promoted the song on his social media accounts.

"I'm in a phase where I'm still finding my sound. I'm just trying to explore as many sounds as I can," the 20-year old rapper said.

He said the mixed reaction to "These Nights" reminded him of the response to his earlier song "Glow Like Dat", as fans found him singing for the first time beside rapping.

"A lot of new fans came because of that song," he added.

Brian shared that the idea for the "These Nights" music video had come from entertainment company 88rising CEO Sean Miyashiro and that it was shot in Indonesia.

In the video, Brian sits on the back seat of a motorcycle and sings while his mullet blows in the wind.

By the time of writing, the music video had gained more than 2 million views.