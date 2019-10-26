Indian actor Vijay's fans eat rice off the ground to ensure smooth release of his new movie

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab/Ayngaran
The Star/Asia News Network

Diehard fans of Tamil film actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu performed the ritual of eating rice off the ground without using plates to ensure the smooth release of his new film.

Besides carrying out the ritual known as man soru, they also held special prayers for Vijay’s well-being, Makkal Osai reported.

Vijay’s new movie, Bigil - Deepavali’s top draw, has been mired in controversy including facing several lawsuits.

Dozens of his fans in a town called Nagapattinam performed the man soru ritual, saying they were doing it for a worthy cause.

Aged between 25 and 30, many of them had never gone through the ritual before. They have also not met the actor.

The fans said they were not bothered about being trolled online for their “devotion”.

Bigil is a sports action drama with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

