Indian BTS fans quickly raise cash to combat country's growing coronavirus crisis

Amid India’s growing coronavirus crisis, BTS fans took action to raise funds to help those in need.

Last week, the Covid-19 relief efforts coordinated by a group from the BTS fan club known as Army, had raised over two million rupees (S$35,500).

Coordinated on the Indian crowdfunding site Milaap, the social media account known as “Covid Relief India by BTS Army” raised over two million rupees in 24 hours, with 2,465 supporters donating.

The fundraiser came during the country’s second coronavirus pandemic wave, and unprecedented cases and deaths as India faces a health crisis caused in part by lack of medical supplies – including a lack of oxygen – and a new variant of the virus.

A total of RS. 21,92,714 (approx USD 29,200) were raised in one day . 💜 Thank you everyone who donated and Everyone who amplified this initiative. Please follow @CovidReliefIn for more details on distribution of these funds. Rs.4.5L has already been distributed to 3 causes. https://t.co/fZrNisSRBN pic.twitter.com/RNJ7Sw7LhN — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 24, 2021

The Army charitable efforts focused primarily on supplying oxygen and other medical supplies, as well as food to those in need. The campaign prioritised Maharashtra and Delhi, where the situation regarding the pandemic is perilous.

According to the Covid-19 tracker from Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday (April 26) morning, India has had a total of nearly 17 million cases, with over 192,000 deaths.

In the past week, India has reported over 300,000 positive tests a day; there are many concerns that infections are being under-reported.

ALSO READ: 'Part of my soul is dying every day': Singapore residents fear for loved ones in India as Covid-19 death toll there climbs

Several countries have declared they will supply aid, but patents are keeping India and other countries from producing enough of the vaccine to treat its population.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.