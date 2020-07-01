Indonesian actress Ria Irawan passes away at age 50

Actress Ria Irawan passed away on Jan. 6 at the age of 50.
PHOTO: Twitter/Paul_Agusta
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Actress Ria Irawan passed away at the age of 50 on Monday after battling lymphatic cancer.

Ria's husband Mayky Wongkar confirmed the news to kompas.com, saying that the actress passed away at 4 a.m. in Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital in Central Jakarta.

Born on July 24, 1969, Ria was the daughter of actors Bambang Irawan and Ade Irawan.

She began her career in 1973 as a supporting actress in several films, including ones produced by her father.

Ria was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Selamat Tinggal Jeanette in the 1988 Indonesian Film Festival (FFI).

The actress starred in popular films, such as the 2003's Biola Tak Berdawai and Arisan, and was known for her optimistic, lively demeanour.

Ria also tried her luck in the music industry by releasing albums, including Sorga Dunia in 1989.

In 2009, Ria was diagnosed with stage 3 pelvic lymphoma and had to go through chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free in 2014.

The cancer returned in March 2019, which led to frequent visits to the hospital.

Ria's latest movie was Kuambil Lagi Hatiku, which was released in March 2019.

