Inside the K-drama streaming wars: Can anyone match Netflix?

It was only a few years ago that the K-drama industry found itself in the midst of a massive change, when South Korean cable channels (OCN, JTBC and tvN), with their fresher and edgier content, caught up with traditional networks (KBS, SBS, MBC).

These days, the Korean drama landscape is reshaping itself once more. However, rather than a change it may more aptly be described as a complete metamorphosis.

The streaming era has well and truly arrived. Much like the rise of cable channels, streaming services have once again shaken up who produces, finances and distributes Korean content. But a greater transformation is being seen in the series themselves, and one of the chief drivers of this has been the rapid evolution in who watches them.

It wasn’t just cable channels and streaming services that caught the zeitgeist; public channels made some of the first moves that would alter the market. Descendants of the Sun, for example, originally an SBS show that eventually passed on to KBS, set several precedents for the industry.

It was the first major show entirely pre-produced before airing and it secured a large amount of its financing through presales to the foreign market – the presale to Chinese online platform iQiyi alone covered an estimated 40 per cent of its costs.

Subsequent pre-produced shows from broadcasters did not fare as well, and a political falling out between South Korea and China cut off a huge revenue stream for the industry, but the die was cast – K-dramas no longer had to stick to the same old template, and they could be produced with a foreign audience in mind.

This was the state of play when Netflix entered the industry in 2016. After building up local content partnerships and growing its service, the streaming giant ventured into original Korean content in 2019 with Kingdom.

A still from Kingdom, Netflix’s hit period horror series.

PHOTO: Netflix

Likely inspired by the success of Train to Busan , the Korean zombie film which debuted in Cannes and was a box office hit around the world, Kingdom was a hit and a bold new step for K-dramas.

This glossy, period zombie series paired a TV writer (Kim Eun-hee, Signal ) and a film director (Kim Seong-hun, Tunnel ) and largely cast film actors, including Bae Doona, known internationally through the series Sense8 , another Netflix Original series.

Through partnerships with local content producers such as Studio Dragon and JTBC, Netflix now offers a range of licensed hit shows, screening daily around the world, in addition to an ever more ambitious slate of locally produced original series.

However, Netflix was never the only game in town, and a growing number of competitors are vying for a slice of the ever-growing pie. Among these are Watcha, which is known for its film library; Waave, a collaboration between KBS, SBS and MBC; and TVING, which features content from OCN, JTBC and tvN.

Last month the market welcomed Coupang Play, Disney+ is expected later this year, and there are many whispers that HBO Max and Apple+ will also move into the market in the near future. Kakao M, Naver’s V Live, and new streaming ventures from service providers like KT are also in the mix.

Many wondered how many of these services could survive, let alone thrive, but when the global pandemic struck early last year, the inexorable shift towards online content accelerated. Yet these days, merely having a streaming service does not cut it.

Producing exclusive, in-demand content is the new goal for many of these local companies, who are forced to play catch-up with Netflix.

Waave began original programming last year with shows like the period romcom The Tale of Nokdu and the anthology series SF8. It has also signed a deal with NBCUniversal to make its original series available overseas on the latter’s Peacock service.

TVING is also getting into the game this month with its first original programme, Girls High School Investigation Class , an eight-part mystery variety series, and with plenty more on the way, likely including original dramas.

Despite significant sums set aside for production, these local companies will struggle to match the financing of the bigger foreign services targeting Korea, which are aiming to develop content that can be successful globally.

Among them is Apple TV+, which is producing a multilingual version of the Korean immigrant-themed bestseller Pachinko with Lee Min-ho, and is also in development on Mr. Robin, a six-part adaptation of the webtoon “Dr. Brain”, which will mark the small-screen debut of acclaimed filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (A Bittersweet Life ).

Potential global audiences mean bigger budgets, but also catering to varying tastes. Owing to the current popularity of high-concept genre content around the world, Netflix is producing shows that are very different from what local content producers are developing.

A case in point is the recent hit Sweet Home, a big-budget monster horror series which was initially poorly received in Korea. Yet after becoming a hit around the world, local viewers gave it a second chance. As the world embraces streaming, no one wants to be left out.

Lee Si-young in a still from Sweet Home

PHOTO: Netflix

Increased competition in the online market means more choice, so consumers stand to gain the most in the short term, but only time will tell which services will survive the K-drama streaming wars.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.