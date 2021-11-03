Instant backlash after Chinese livestreaming hosts mock 'sissy idol'

A Thai cosmetics brand ended its relationship with two live-streamers and terminated the contract with their talent agency after the show received instant backlash for mocking a “sissy idol”.

The incident highlights the tension between official rhetoric in China, which seems bent on curbing the influence of effeminate men, and the reality that they remain extremely popular in the country.

Liu Yu, a singer and performer for boy group INTO1, showed up to advertise for Mistine Cosmetics as the company’s Chinese brand ambassador.

After he left the show, fans asked in the comment section whether he would return.

The two hosts, who called themselves Mengmeng and Xiaowei, responded by saying, “that person is neither male nor female, and immature, we do not know that person!”

The backlash was immediate, and fans piled on the hosts, criticising them for personally insulting the idol who had merely made an appearance for the brand.

“It’s an issue of professional ethics. The host was trying to sell cosmetics but spoke in derogatory terms in front of an entire audience of consumers,” wrote a person on Weibo.

“If you do not know him, why did you say that he was ‘neither man nor woman?’ Everyone can have different aesthetics,” another said.

A handout photo. The current style among Chinese celebrities is a traditionally effeminate aesthetic.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post.

On Saturday, Mistine apologised on Weibo and blamed Fanyin Culture, the agency representing the hosts. Mistine said it had terminated its partnership with Fanyin and would tighten its internal supervision in the future.

“Mr Liu Yu has been nothing but loyal, honest and enthusiastic while being brand ambassador, and Mistine has always appreciated Liu. We apologise to Liu and his fans for the troubles,” the notice said.

Fanyin also apologised to Mistine and Liu on Weibo and announced that Mengmeng and Xiaowei would be fired immediately.

In recent years, Chinese celebrities have taken on a “pretty boy” aesthetic and often wear make-up, which is considered feminine by many cultures worldwide.

The style has been attributed to a range of factors like fashion, a successful push from the cosmetics industry and empowered modern women using their purchasing power to incentivise the look.

However, it has caused controversy among people in positions of power, as some in China see the popularity of such idols as a threat to traditional social values.

Chinese authorities have been increasingly critical of the trend, called “sissy men” by the National Radio and Television Administration, which announced in September a boycott of these idols, among other new guidelines, during an ongoing clean-up of the entertainment industry.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.