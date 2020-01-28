Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year

Ip Ching and his father, legendary kung fu master Ip Man.
PHOTO: Twitter/wcillustrated
C. Aruno
Sira Habibu
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

Ip Ching, the son of legendary kung fu master Ip Man, died on the first day of Chinese New Year at the age of 83, China Press reported.

Ip Ching was a practitioner of Wing Chun, a Chinese martial arts style made popular by his late father, which makes use of quick arm movements and strong legs to defeat opponents.

Kungfu star Bruce Lee was once a student of Ip Man.

Ip Ching left the martial arts world in 1972 after his father's death to start his own factory.

He returned to teach Wing Chun once more in 1994.

Wing Chun became well known when it was highlighted in the Ip Man movies, in which the titular character was played by Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen.

The latest instalment, Ip Man 4: The Finale, became Malaysia's highest grossing Chinese film in history, collecting RM30.3million (S$10 million) worth of ticket sales in just 13 days.

Both Ip Ching and his older brother Ip Chun had served as martial arts consultants for the movies.

