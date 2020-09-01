Ip Man 4 becomes top-grossing Chinese-language film in Malaysia

Historical martial arts film Ip Man 4: The Finale broke box-office records in Malaysia, becoming the highest grossing Chinese film in the country's history, Sin Chew Daily reported.

In just 13 days, the film has garnered a total ticket sales of RM30.3 million (S$10 million).

Ip Man 4 has continued to rule China's box office, having grossed US$97.6 million (S$132 million) in just two weeks.

Starring Donnie Yen as the title character, Ip Man 4 directed by Wilson Yip is about the Wing Chun grandmaster travelling to the United States with his son in their quest for a better life.