Ip Man 4: The Finale: Rousing but somewhat unnecessary farewell

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Director: Wilson Yip

Cast: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Danny Chan, Vanness Wu, Wu Yue

In the same week a saga set in a galaxy far, far away is ending, a saga that is much closer to home, and arguably even closer to our hearts, is ending as well.

After almost 12 years and four movies, the Ip Man saga comes to an end, marking the final time we will be seeing Donnie Yen as the Wing Chun Grandmaster.

Now a widower, Ip Man (Yen) is struggling to raise his son, Ip Chen, on his own.

When he receives an invitation from his former student Bruce Lee (Danny Chan) to go to San Francisco to see his Wing Chun school, Ip decides to take the opportunity to find a school for Chen in the US.

Once there, however, he finds out that Lee's act of teaching kungfu to Westerners has offended the Chinese Benevolent Association, led by tai chi exponent Master Wan Zhong Hua (Wu Yue).

Wan refuses to help Ip with his search for a school unless he reins in his student, which Ip refuses to do.

Meanwhile, a young Chinese-American sergeant in the US Marines named Hartman (Vaness Wu) tries to get his unit to incorporate Wing Chun into its daily training, but comes up against stiff resistance from the racist gunner sergeant Barton Geddes (Scott Adkins), who then sets out to ruin the reputation of Chinese kung fu.

How do you know when a long running Chinese kung fu movie franchise has jumped the shark?

When the hero is sent to America or some other Western land so that he can use his kung fu to 'educate' the Westerners and show them the true values and dignity of the Chinese martial arts.

For example, the six-movie Wong Fei Hong series ended with the rather cliched and frankly cringe-worthy Once Upon A Time In China And America, which saw Jet Li's hero head to the wild wild West.