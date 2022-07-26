'It really feels full circle': Van Ness Wu on first English-language album

Van Ness Wu has been waiting a long time for his latest project.

The singer-songwriter and actor came to prominence in the early 2000s after starring in the Taiwanese drama series Meteor Garden and being part of the tie-in boy band F4. Now he’s returning to his roots with the release of his first English-language album, Take a Ride.

Wu’s albums have sold millions of copies in Asia, where he’s best known for songs sung in Mandarin but has also had his share of Japanese- and Korea-focused releases.

The new album, on which Wu covers subjects like love and insecurity, marks a homecoming for the American, who was born to Taiwanese parents and grew up in California before heading to Asia to pursue a career in entertainment, after finding the US market to be less than receptive to Asian singers.

“It really feels full circle,” Wu tells the Post over a video call ahead of the release of Take a Ride. “My first goal moving to Asia, when I was 22, was to do music. It wasn’t to be in a boy band or in a teenybop TV show. I’m very grateful, of course, but [the reason I went] was to do music.”

Released on July 22, the album evokes sounds and memories of Wu’s adolescence in the 1980s and ’90s in Orange County, California, incorporating pop punk, R&B, hip-hop and rock. In the works for years, it features collaborations with producer David Lucius King and songwriter Brian Lee.

The album takes its name from its first track, with the accompanying music video emphasising Wu’s acting and action-film experience. Like the music, the video is a compilation of his career and life experiences, and features the martial arts skills he’s shown in numerous films.

Wu made the music video with fellow California boys Andy and Brian Le, who recently gained worldwide attention for a fight sequence in the cult hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Wu had the idea for an English-language album during a period of being stuck in Los Angeles at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. He says Asian stars have never had more representation and visibility in the United States and it felt like the right time for his homecoming, even with rising anti-Asian sentiment.

“You know, as effed up as breathing is right now, there’s still so much good going on. And there’s so much light in all these different places, and in the darkest of all places that’s where the brightest light shines,” he says.

“And I feel like if I’m able to bring any type of support to where it’s needed, especially because experiencing the things that I’ve gone through in my life, with all the racism growing up in Orange County … I feel like, it’s one of the reasons as well as why I’m going back to do it.”

Wu says his career has been full of ups and downs.

The album is an outgrowth of everything that makes up Wu – his presence in America and Asia, his childhood inspirations such as Michael Jackson, Skid Row, Guns N’ Roses and A Tribe Called Quest, and his modern-day sensibilities.

To label Take a Ride as belonging to a single musical genre is impossible, and that’s Wu’s intention – he has never felt limited by genres in his career. But he says that if he had known when he started work on the album that it was going to be his introduction to US market, he might have focused more on a specific sound.

“Because it feels like that’s how the US is – ‘Oh, if you’re this, then you’re this.’ In Asia, it’s just like, whatever is easy, whatever is fun, whatever is right for the market at the right time.

“Me, I was always just very experimental and my label allowed me to be such. So my last album and this album, I was able to have a lot of different genres of music in it. There’s rock, there’s pop, there’s electro, it’s experimental and so it goes all these different places.”

Focusing on an English-language release for the US market really hits home because Wu’s first encounter with performing was oh-so American: in talent shows at a Weight Watchers camp for children, to which his mother sent him.

“I was a chubby little kid. Growing up in Orange County was not very easy, definitely not easy. She sent me there twice, but it helped with certain things to help develop my confidence in myself.

“And it taught me rhythm, because we had to do an aerobics class to lose weight, so it taught me how to dance. It was Weight Watchers that kind of really helped me, as funny as it is.”

Wu says that he has never felt limited by genres in his career.

As the album title and the tracks suggest, Wu’s career has been full of ups and downs.

“My whole career is an emotional roller-coaster ride,” he says. “From becoming the boy band first and to becoming as big as we were, during that time without social media, and then to all of a sudden social media [coming] in. Then we were disbanding and I was leaving my old company, then finding the new company.”

He adds: “At the end, I’m still doing music, still doing this first thing that I really wanted to do. It’s very emotional, right? But it’s one thing that I’m forever grateful for and always will be [involved] in,’ he says.

“It will continually be an emotional ride. I feel for me that it’s going to be never-ending. And I think that’s just the beauty of life, right? That you get to be on this journey.”

