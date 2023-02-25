'It's not sexual': Evangeline Lilly keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

Evangeline Lilly is keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes.

The Lost actress has confessed she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears and she says low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen — with the 74-year-old British monarch coming in top of her list of lugs she'd like to caress.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen's. They hang way down ... I'd go for those [King Charles' ear lobes] in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish. She added: "I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It's not sexual."

During the interview, Evangeline also admitted to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the Ant-Man movies after labelling them both "GILFs".

She explained: "There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said, 'You know, you guys are real GILFs.'

"Michael had no idea. He said, 'What's a GILF?' Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went, "'It's a grandpa I'd like to f***'.

"And then immediately realised I'd told Michael Douglas I'd like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!"

