'It's the perfect moment': Netflix invests in Indonesian shows and movies

Netflix recently announced a slate of new Indonesian titles to be released on the streaming platform throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023.

The move "comes at the right time", according to veteran Indonesian filmmaker Shanty Harmayn, as regional and global interest in content from Southeast Asia continues to grow.

The seven productions will span genres from comedy to sci-fi thriller to period drama – and will include the work of some big names in Indonesian filmmaking, such as auteur Joko Anwar and horror director Timo Tjahjanto.

"The Indonesian market has been growing, but this moment is an opportunity for scaling up. It's the perfect moment to show compelling Indonesian stories to a global audience," says Harmayn.

Harmayn, who is the co-founder of the Jakarta International Film Festival, will be working with husband-wife director duo Ifa Isfansyah and Kamila Andini to produce an adaptation of the epic romance Gadis Kretek (Cigarette Girl) based on a novel by Ratih Kumala.

The couple have enjoyed international acclaim for their films Before, Now and Then, and Yuni – which won the Platform Prize for high artistic merit and directorial vision at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Cigarette Girl will be Netflix's first Indonesian period drama, set in the 1960s. The story switches between past and present, with an estranged son searching for a girl to fulfil the dying wish of his cigarette mogul father. The show is expected to launch in 2023.

"This story has not been told in either a film or television series in Indonesia, and the clove cigarette industry is very specific and unique to our country," says Harmayn.

Collaborating with an international company such as Netflix brings its own set of challenges for Indonesian filmmakers. The Cigarette Girl team had to think about how to connect with viewers not just at home, but also around the world.

They also poured time and effort into researching the cigarette industry in the 1960s to recreate the setting as accurately as possible.

"We have to bring the audience into the world of clove cigarettes, so that's been very challenging but exciting. We are dealing with a bigger storytelling canvas, and telling stories in a drama series is totally different to telling stories in film, so there are a lot of new things to learn," Harmayn says.

As a veteran of the Indonesian film and entertainment industry, Harmayn welcomes Netflix's move because it provides a consistent stream of opportunity for domestic filmmakers.

"In film, you have one chance to do something, and then you have to wait for the next opportunity. On the other hand, Netflix responds quickly. This will help us get better because we can keep doing it and doing it again," she says.

Other titles audiences can look forward to include action comedy film The Big 4 by Timo Tjahjanto, which is slated for release later this year, and sci-fi thriller series Nightmares and Daydreams by Joko Anwar.

The line-up also includes coming-of-age story Dear David, quirky sitcoms Ex-Addicts Club and Comedy Chaos, and romance movie Today We'll Talk About That Day.

With a population of nearly 274 million people, Indonesia is a huge potential growth area for Netflix, which has been experiencing a recent drop in subscriptions in the West.

According to the streaming platform, its number of paid subscribers dropped from 221.84 million to 220.7 million during the first two quarters of 2022, with the biggest loss of customers occurring in North America.

In the Asia-Pacific region, however, subscribers increased by 1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, with Netflix enjoying 23 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue.

At the same time, streaming giant Disney+ launched in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand last year, and is looking to expand its operations in Southeast Asia.

A drop in global subscriptions and a competitive streaming landscape doesn't seem to dampen Netflix's optimism for growth in Southeast Asia.

Even when faced with formidable competition in the shape of short-video platforms like TikTok and YouTube, Malobika Banerji, Netflix's director of content for the region, is confident that compelling content will keep people coming back to her platform.

"Competition is actually good for both consumers and creators because it creates more opportunities. It is creating a healthy environment for everyone to make more diverse stories," said Banerji.

In Southeast Asia, the viewers are open to different genres, she said. Although international viewers might not be familiar with the region, Banerji is optimistic that the stories from Indonesian filmmakers will transcend physical boundaries.

"What we are trying to focus on is making authentic, local series and films that are able to resonate with audiences beyond Indonesia," she said.

Banerji hopes that Netflix's entrance will provide an avenue for local talent struggling to get opportunities in traditional media.

"When good, compelling content is being made, it also inspires. It inspires the industry," said Banerji.

"We will widen that space for everyone to come and share their perspectives and experiences, and give everyone an opportunity to see themselves on screen."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.