IU finds success with sugary-sweet single Strawberry Moon

June’s full moon, known as the strawberry moon for its pinkish hue, is beloved by photographers and millennials. And while summer is over, Korean singer IU is still dreaming about the sweet pinkness of the strawberry moon in her latest single, which dropped on Oct 19.

The breezy electropop-rock Strawberry Moon is the follow-up to the 28-year-old’s March album, Lilac, and its singles Celebrity and Lilac.

IU, singing about a fated meeting and equating it to a scoop of strawberry ice cream, gives the track a fantastical feel, with plenty of references to the hue often seen during June’s full moon.

The summery song is mild, relaxing and relatively straightforward sonically as it soars with the singer’s dulcet tones and backing instrumentals.

Strawberry Moon – which arrived a few weeks after IU celebrated her 13th anniversary as a singer in September – serves as the perfect sonic representation of who she is and where she is in her career. IU is refreshing and reliable in both her music and acting, and is one of South Korea’s biggest stars (she last acted in 2019’s Hotel Del Luna, which is currently trending on Netflix in Hong Kong).

In a world that feels as chaotic as it does, sometimes all you want to do at the end of the day is to put on something like the sweet-toned Strawberry Moon to unwind.

In an interview with Elle Korea, IU shared that this sort of easy listening experience – in a change from some of her more personal releases – was intentional, and that Strawberry Moon was made to be a song for everybody.

“I hoped it would be a song that didn’t make anyone think too much or feel sad when they heard it,” she reportedly said. “I wish that this single will be enjoyed by the fans in a very comfortable way.”

Strawberry Moon’s music video portrays IU in a nostalgic, day-dreamy relationship with a man played by actor Lee Jong-won. Like almost every other music video of hers, the YouTube upload promptly racked up millions of views around the world, and the song became a number one hit in South Korea’s music charts.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.