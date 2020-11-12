Ivy Shao opens up about romance with Chris Wu

The China Post/Asia News Network
Ivy Shao and Chris Wu.
PHOTO: Facebook/邵雨薇 and Facebook/kangrenwu

TAIPEI  — Taiwanese actress Ivy Shao opened up about her relationship with actor Chris Wu in an interview with United Daily News (UDN) on Wednesday (Nov 11), responding to dating rumours which surfaced earlier this month.

The 31-year-old told the Chinese-language media that she is seeing Chris, 37.

She explained that they first met in 2017 on the set of My Gift. That same year, they also worked on the romantic series The Perfect Match in which they played a young couple.

This is the first time she's opened up about her relationship since her debut 10 years ago, she said, adding that she hopes the relationship will be positive and healthy.

PHOTO: Facebook/邵雨薇

Chris was spotted leaving the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall with Ivy on Nov 5.

In the photos captured by local media, he shielded her from the rain with a jacket, showing his love and thoughtfulness.

After rumours of their relationship broke, he posted a photo of the performance ticket on Nov 6.

In his Facebook post, he wrote: ”The picture was shot by a fan and I happened to be in it (great angle). I had a date with a girl yesterday and we watched a great show.”

He also revealed that he was followed by paparazzi as he went back home. “You guys are obvious, but we enjoyed a walk after getting out of the taxi,” he wrote, adding: “I’m not opposed to being stalked; after all, that’s your job.”

這是粉絲拍到的背影（借圖），剛好我就在裡面（角度拍的真好），昨天難得跟小姐姐約會，看了場好戲，搭車回家的時候，被狗仔哥哥跟了回家，RCP-XXXX... 你們跟的很明顯，但我們下車後散步的也很愜意，不反對跟...畢竟你們的工作如此～ 但進巷...

Posted by 吳慷仁Kang Ren Wu on Friday, November 6, 2020
#Taiwan #celebrities #Dating/Relationships