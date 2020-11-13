J-pop star Tomohisa Yamashita leaves agency

Japanese performer-actor Tomohisa Yamashita, popularly known as YamaP, left his agency Johnny & Associates Inc. on Oct 31.

Rumors about Yamashita’s departure have circulated on social media since Tuesday. On the same day, the Japan-based Johnny & Associates confirmed the news on its website .

“For a long time, Yamashita has aspired to pursue an international career. With this in mind, we arranged contract terms and helped him to prepare for a career overseas while working at this company.

“Johnny & Associates and Yamashita have repeatedly discussed their relationship. Yamashita asked to resign from the company before the expiration of his contract because he wants to move his activity base overseas and to focus on the job currently offered there,” wrote the agency.

Johnny & Associates Inc. was founded by the late Japanese music mogul Johnny Kitagawa in 1962. It is considered the top agency and production company in the country, propelling pop groups such as SMAP and Arashi to national fame. Kitagawa died of a stroke in January 2019 at the age of 87.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Yamashita took to Instagram to voice his statement. He wrote that he had decided to part ways with the agency after three months of careful consideration. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the agency for its support.

“Johnny & Associates is my birthplace and it’s where I was raised. I learned so much from everyone who supported me there, including all of you. It’s time to take a new step toward my childhood dreams. […] I don’t know what the future holds, but I will continue to move forward,” wrote Yamashita, adding that he’ll post his forthcoming activities on social media.

According to The Mainichi , Yamashita made his debut in 2003 with idol group NEWS and left the group in 2011. He’s known for starring in various Japanese doramas and films, including Kurosagi (2006), Proposal Daisakusen (2007), Code Blue (2008) and Nobuta wo Produce (2005) and Reborn (2018).

In August, Yamashita reportedly drank with underage girls , causing his agency to suspend his activities.