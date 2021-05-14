J. Yoon, 39, of South Korean pop rock band M.C the Max found dead at home

J. Yoon of prominent South Korean rock band M.C the Max was found dead at home on Thursday.

The singer, born Yoon Jae-young, was 39, and had been part of the band since 2000. His agency, 325 E&C, reportedly contacted the Seoul police when it was unable to contact J. Yoon, and shared the news in an official statement on Thursday, expressing grief on part of the rest of the band. Homicide is not suspected.

M.C the Max started in 2000 as Moon Child, and after changing its name, grew to become one of South Korea’s biggest hit-making groups, known mostly for power ballads.

As a trio featuring J. Yoon, vocalist and guitarist Lee Soo, and drummer Jeon Min-hyuk, the band had numerous popular singles and provided soundtrack songs to hit K-dramas including 2014‘s It’s Okay, That’s Love and 2016’s Descendants of the Sun.

South Korean singer J. Yoon of M.C the Max was found dead at home on May 13, 2021. Photo: Instagram/@yjw_0927

M.C the Max released their Ceremonia album in March, which featured hit single Bloom. The song was certified platinum by South Korea‘s Gaon Chart earlier this month.

J. Yoon served as the band‘s leader, bass guitarist and violinist. Along with his work in M.C The Max, he was also a prominent K-pop songwriter. He has worked closely with Woollim Entertainment acts such as Infinite, Lovelyz, and Golden Child.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.