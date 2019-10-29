Jackie Chan gets Bafta award

Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan was awarded the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment, Oriental Daily reported.

Held at Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills in the United States, the British Academy Britannia Awards is Bafta's (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) biggest event outside of Britain.

In his acceptance speech, the 65-year-old actor thanked Bafta for the award and his global fans for their support.

"This award is really something. I have been making films for 59 years. I was a child actor, stuntman, stunt coordinator, director and producer. I do almost everything," he said.