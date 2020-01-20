Jackie Chan on inventing his Drunken Master kung fu moves

Jackie Chan in Drunken Master (1978)
PHOTO: Screengrab/Drunken Master
Richard James Havis
South China Morning Post

In this regular feature series on the best of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, re-evaluate the careers of its greatest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of the beloved genre.

When it was released in 1978, Drunken Master started a new trend for kung fu comedies and made Jackie Chan a star across all of Asia. The movie was the second collaboration between Chan and director Yuen Woo-ping, and expanded on the comedic aspects of their previous film, Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (also 1978).

Chan portrayed Cantonese hero Wong Fei-hung as a naughty student who learns a style of kung fu that can only be performed while drinking.

The film paired him with Yuen's father Yuen Siu-tien, a veteran actor and martial arts instructor who had often appeared in the classic Wong Fei-hung films featuring Kwan Tak-hing.

Before these two films, Chan had been directed by Lo Wei (the director of Bruce Lee's The Big Boss and Fist of Fury ), who had been trying to turn him into a clone of Lee.

Drunken Master established the cheeky image that stuck with Chan for most of his career.

Drunken kung fu does really exist - moves using lurching movements and falling have been incorporated into Shaolin kung fu, for instance - although it is not a style in its own right, and does not actually involve alcohol. But the drunken kung fu in Drunken Master was invented by Chan and Yuen.

In a 1998 interview, Chan told this writer how Drunken Master came about.

Jackie Chan (right) in Drunken Master. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Drunken Master

WHAT PROMPTED YOUR MOVE INTO COMEDY KUNG FU?

I was contracted to Lo Wei, but he wanted to turn me into another Bruce Lee. I had a different style to Bruce, my own style, so that wasn't working, and I was looking to make a change.

Lo Wei lent me out to Ng See-yuen's Seasonal Films to make a film with Yuen Woo-ping, and I suggested that we make a comedy. We all agreed that we should do something different. When Snake in the Eagle's Shadow came out, it was a big success.

YOU'D NEVER DONE COMEDY BEFORE - HOW DID YOU DEAL WITH THE COMDEY ELEMENTS?

The script helped me a lot. Also, Yuen Woo-ping and me were the same age, so it was different to working with an old director, as I could offer suggestions. We communicated well - it was not like talking to Lo Wei, who would just tell me what to do and not allow me to talk.

DRUNKEN MASTER WAS A MASSIVE SUCCESS...

It was an even bigger success than Snake in the Eagle's Shadow because we knew what the audience would like. They liked the combination of me and Yuen Siu-tien, so we did it again.

Audiences also liked the way I portrayed Wong Fei-hung as a disrespectful student. My personality is not like that of Wong Fei-hung [as portrayed in the films starring Kwan Tak-hing], so I didn't want to do him the way he had been done before.

Jackie Chan (right) in Drunken Master. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Drunken Master

DRUNKEN KUNG FU IS REAL, BUT I HEARD YOU INVENTED YOUR OWN VERSION FOR THE FILM

Yes, that's right. When everyone was sleeping after shooting, I would go home and try things out in front of the mirror. I just did drunken things, and thought about how I could make use of them. I kept thinking, how can I fight properly and look like I am drunk? It is difficult to do that.

 WHAT SOLUTION DID YOU COME UP WITH?

I held my breath when I was punching - that made me feel very dizzy, like I was drunk. I did it over and over. If you do that, it looks like you are fighting when you are drunk. That was tough to do, and I did it every day for three months.

One day I held my breath for too long and fell over. I had to do it for more than one take, remember - the fighting scenes need 20 takes or 30 takes.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
movies martial arts Jackie Chan Cinemas celebrities

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES