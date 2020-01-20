Jackie Chan on inventing his Drunken Master kung fu moves

In this regular feature series on the best of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, we examine the legacy of classic films, re-evaluate the careers of its greatest stars, and revisit some of the lesser-known aspects of the beloved genre.

When it was released in 1978, Drunken Master started a new trend for kung fu comedies and made Jackie Chan a star across all of Asia. The movie was the second collaboration between Chan and director Yuen Woo-ping, and expanded on the comedic aspects of their previous film, Snake in the Eagle's Shadow (also 1978).

Chan portrayed Cantonese hero Wong Fei-hung as a naughty student who learns a style of kung fu that can only be performed while drinking.

The film paired him with Yuen's father Yuen Siu-tien, a veteran actor and martial arts instructor who had often appeared in the classic Wong Fei-hung films featuring Kwan Tak-hing.

Before these two films, Chan had been directed by Lo Wei (the director of Bruce Lee's The Big Boss and Fist of Fury ), who had been trying to turn him into a clone of Lee.

Drunken Master established the cheeky image that stuck with Chan for most of his career.

Drunken kung fu does really exist - moves using lurching movements and falling have been incorporated into Shaolin kung fu, for instance - although it is not a style in its own right, and does not actually involve alcohol. But the drunken kung fu in Drunken Master was invented by Chan and Yuen.

In a 1998 interview, Chan told this writer how Drunken Master came about.

Jackie Chan (right) in Drunken Master. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Drunken Master

WHAT PROMPTED YOUR MOVE INTO COMEDY KUNG FU?

I was contracted to Lo Wei, but he wanted to turn me into another Bruce Lee. I had a different style to Bruce, my own style, so that wasn't working, and I was looking to make a change.

Lo Wei lent me out to Ng See-yuen's Seasonal Films to make a film with Yuen Woo-ping, and I suggested that we make a comedy. We all agreed that we should do something different. When Snake in the Eagle's Shadow came out, it was a big success.

YOU'D NEVER DONE COMEDY BEFORE - HOW DID YOU DEAL WITH THE COMDEY ELEMENTS?

The script helped me a lot. Also, Yuen Woo-ping and me were the same age, so it was different to working with an old director, as I could offer suggestions. We communicated well - it was not like talking to Lo Wei, who would just tell me what to do and not allow me to talk.

DRUNKEN MASTER WAS A MASSIVE SUCCESS...