From Jackie Chan to Wong Kar Wai, 10 Hong Kong martial arts films that are must-sees

A Touch of Zen (directed by King Hu, 1971)

The greatest of wuxia director King Hu’s masterpieces, A Touch of Zen is a classic of world cinemas that transcends the martial arts genre. Inspired by a ghost story from Pu Sung Ling’s Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio – although it is actually a Buddhist film, not a ghost film – it deals with big themes such as the possibility of spiritual transcendence.

The martial arts scenes, which involve the director’s characteristic use of trampolines to simulate “zen jumping”, show Hu’s innovative editing style and martial arts director Han Yingjie’s graceful choreography working together at their best. Read the full story.

Golden Swallow (dir. Chang Cheh, 1968)

Chang Cheh’s One Armed Swordsman is more famous, but Golden Swallow is his best, in the director’s eyes – “It was my first personal favourite”, he wrote in his 2002 memoir.

Chang is well known for the yang gang (“staunch masculinity”, or Chinese machismo) of his films, but Golden Swallow not only features martial arts queen Cheng Pei-pei reprising her eponymous character from King Hu’s Come Drink With Me, it’s also a tragic romance.

The extended and bloody finale, in which Jimmy Wang Yu absorbs blow after blow to save his love Golden Swallow, is the finest expression of Chang’s obsession with death and dying. Read the full story.

The Butterfly Murders (dir. Tsui Hark, 1979)

Director Tsui Hark was the undisputed force behind the martial arts movie revival of the 1990s, and this unsettling debut was a prophecy of what was to come. A strange mix of wuxia, Agatha Christie-like detection, nationalism, and moody atmospherics, The Butterfly Murders tells the story of a group of experts called to a castle in ancient China to solve the mystery of a swarm of killer butterflies.

Tsui – who had come from the television industry – freely admits that he used the shoot to learn about filmmaking, and his naive experimentation led to some unusual martial arts scenes, in which the wires of the wirework are visible and integrated into the story. Read the full story.

Ashes of Time (dir. Wong Kar Wai, 1994)

This beautifully realised homage to the martial arts genre may ultimately stand as art-house auteur Wong Kar Wai ’s classic film. Loosely based on characters in a Jin Yong novel, Ashes of Time plays out as a loving tribute to the martial arts novels, radio shows, and films Wong has enjoyed throughout his life.

One of the many wonders of the film is the way that Wong and choreographer Sammo Hung Kam Bo depict the film styles of different eras, from the early days of martial arts film in Shanghai, through Chang Cheh’s one-against-many battles, to Tsui Hark’s fantastique work with Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia . The dispersed plot, by the way, makes perfect sense if you concentrate. Read the full story.

Killer Clans (dir. Chor Yuen, 1976)

Although Hong Kong audiences had lost interest in wuxia films by the mid-1970s, Chor Yuen, a veteran director of wenyi (melodrama) films, saw success with 19 adaptations of books by New Wave novelist Gu Long for Shaw Brothers. Killer Clans, a cleverly plotted, lushly photographed martial arts drama about two warring clans, was the first of these.

The film brought sophistication to the genre, with a detailed storyline and atmospheric sets of forests and streams, all painstakingly constructed in the Shaw Brothers studio. The martial arts scenes were handled by renowned choreographer Tong Kai, to whom Chor says he paid close attention, as he had no formal training in the martial arts. Read the full story.

Project A (dir. Jackie Chan, 1983)

Project A made Jackie Chan a superstar in Hong Kong and across Asia, and set the style for a string of box-office hits through his golden years of the 1980s.

The movie, which Chan also directed, brought his acrobatic approach to martial arts together with screwball comedy and dangerous stunts, including his now legendary 72-foot (22-metre) free jump from a clock tower.

The frantic plot features Chan as a marine policeman trying to arrest a group of pirates, aided by Chan’s former schoolmates Yuen Biao and Sammo Hung, who also helped with the choreography. Read the full story.

The Story of Wong Fei Hung, Part One: Wong Fei Hung’s Whip that Smacks the Candle (dir. Wu Pang, 1949)

Actor and martial artist Kwan Tak Hing played Guangdong martial arts legend Wong Fei Hung in around 80 films from 1949 onwards, and this was the first. The Story of Wong Fei Hung Part One, which is still eminently watchable today, features authentic portrayals of hung gar kung fu, as well as aspects of Cantonese culture like lion dances.

The fights are exciting, and the stunts, which feature some dangerous jumps, are impressive. “The kung fu practised in the Wong Fei Hung films is real kung fu without wirework,” noted martial arts films expert Roger Garcia. Read the full story.

Drunken Master (dir. Yuen Woo Ping, 1978)

The comedic Drunken Master brought together the talents of Jackie Chan, director/martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo Ping, and Yuen’s father, actor Simon Yuen Siu Tin. The film was not the first kung fu comedy, but its success made the genre popular with Hong Kong film-goers.

Chan portrays the legendary Wong Fei-hung as a cheeky student who must learn from his master Beggar So (Yuen Siu Tin) a form of kung fu that can only be performed while drunk﻿. There is a real form of Shaolin drunken kung fu – which does not involve alcohol – but Chan says he mainly made the moves up and held his breath on set to make himself feel dizzy. Read the full story.

Once Upon a Time in China (dir. Tsui Hark, 1991)

Tsui Hark’s 1991 movie started a new wave of martial arts films in Hong Kong and also made wushu champion Jet Li Lianjie, who had become well known in the 1980s for the Shaolin Temple series , into a major star across Asia.

Tsui used Li’s flashy wushu performance skills to dazzling effect, using quick cuts and effects to modernise the genre. Amidst the action, Tsui also manages to ruminate on China’s modernisation, nationalism, colonialism, and racism. Read the full story.

Executioners from Shaolin (dir. Lau Kar Leung, 1977)

The revered martial arts choreographer and director Lau Kar Leung, whose lineage can be traced back to the real Wong Fei Hung himself, aimed to show southern fighting styles like hung gar in a pure form on film.

Executioners from Shaolin features beautiful performances of Tiger Claw style and Crane style kung fu, and unspools in an epic manner, even featuring the legendary “Red Boats” on which patriotic rebels fighting the Manchus disguised themselves as opera performers. Read the full story.

