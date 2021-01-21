Jackson and Youngjae of Got7 leave long-term label JYP to join rivals Sublime Artist Agency

Youngjae and Jackson of K-pop boy band Got7 are reportedly signing with South Korea’s Sublime Artist Agency after leaving their long-term label JYP Entertainment.

On Wednesday, Sublime announced that Youngjae had joined its ranks, and the agency was now sorting out plans to work with Jackson.

The news came soon after the Got7 members’ contracts with long term agency JYP Entertainment expired around the date of their seventh anniversary earlier this month. No member of the group opted to renew with the company.

Youngjae, who is focused on working primarily in the South Korean market and was unsigned after leaving JYP, joined Sublime Artist Agency for exclusive artist representation, while Jackson’s company Team Wang was currently in talks with the company to form a partnership.

Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang launched Team Wang in 2017 to focus on his solo work in China and other markets outside South Korea, and Team Wang is poised to continue expanding as the artist moves into the next stage of his career.

Both Youngjae (Choi Young-jae) and Jackson are expected to continue expanding their careers in a variety of fields. Both have shown talent in songwriting and have released solo work, and have also pursued various diverse roles in the worlds of fashion, television and other fields.

Youngjae is set to appear in the Netflix show So Not Worth It later this year, while Jackson recently launched a Team Wang “The Velvet” fashion line.

Youngjae is the first member of Got7 to confirm signing to a new agency, although other members are also reported to be in talks with various South Korean entertainment companies.

PHOTO: JYP Entertainment

Yugyeom is said to be in talks with AOMG, while Jinyoung is reported to be joining acting-focused BH Entertainment, and BamBam is rumoured to be signing with MakeUs Entertainment.

Soon before the news arrived on Wednesday (Jan 20), the seven members of Got7 shared a jointly handwritten letter on their social media accounts following the end of their contract with JYP, reassuring fans that they aim to remain together as a group.

“We all want to keep making music for [Got7’s fandom] Ahgase, share it together, and continue spending time together in the future,” they wrote.

Got7 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. They are one of several popular K-pop groups whose contracts are set to expire this year, setting the industry up for a generational shift.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.