Jacky Wu defends social media post warning of side effects from flu shots

TAIPEI — Taiwanese TV host Jacky Wu responded Wednesday (Oct 28) to health authorities who reminded him to seek medical attention regarding his side effects from flu shots, instead of posting controversial videos on social media.

“I don’t play politics, and I have never taken a political stance in my life,” he told local media in response to comments made a day earlier by Chuang Jen-hsiang, deputy head of Taiwan Centres for Disease Control.

Jacky reportedly said that as a public figure, posting on social media is part of his daily routine, and he does it without malicious intent. The 58-year-old veteran entertainer had revealed on Monday during a livestream that he was dizzy after getting a flu shot.

He expressed regrets for “acting smart” this time and getting the flu jab after decades of avoiding it, he added.

“The whole world’s spinning and it’s like drinking two bottles of whiskey,” the host said. “I’d never had a flu shot before this and I’ve always had a very strong immune system, so I might not need it for the time being,” he said.

At a press briefing in Taipei on Tuesday, Chuang called on people to see a doctor rather than posting on social media when they feel uncomfortable after getting a flu vaccine.

The statement was seen as a hint at Jacky’s video.