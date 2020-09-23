Jacky Wu, Richie Ren and other celebs pay tribute to Alien Huang in new song

TAIPEI — Taiwan television host Jacky Wu and a string of celebrity friends released a new song on Tuesday themed after singer-actor Alien Huang who passed away at the age of 36.

How Far Is Heaven: My Dearest Alien, which was composed and written by Wu, is performed by eight celebrities, namely Wu, Alan Ko , KID, William, Chen Han-dian, Bobby Dou, Richie Jen and Jason Chung.

The song, which starts with Alan Ko saying “We’re singing to you, brother!” sounds like a series of personal messages to the popular artist who died of aortic dissection last week.

Wu sang: “I like your warm embrace” and “I don’t know how far heaven is, do you have enough luggage? What else do you have on your mind? I’ve been there, come talk to me.”

KID and Jen become very emotional at the end of the song before Wu hugged everyone and gave them his condolences.

The 5 minutes long music video gathered more than 1.7 million views on the first day of its release.