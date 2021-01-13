Jacky Wu writes love song ahead of daughter's wedding

TAIPEI — Taiwanese veteran host Jacky Wu said on Monday (Jan 11) that he wrote a song for his second daughter Vivian, who is about to marry Wilson Chiang, the nephew of former Kuomintang (KMT) chairman Eric Chu.

“The song is about a father-daughter relationship of over 20 years,” the 58-year-old host said during the recording of the TV show Super Followers.

“I will shed tears when I sing it,” he said, adding parents are expected to cry anyway when their kids get married.

Jacky also said he has reached a consensus with his in-law Chu to keep a low profile.

“Young people have the misconception that I am pro-KMT or pro-DPP, and some say I am pro-China,” he continued, “but I have been a colour TV set, and I have always been there for everyone.”

DPP refers to the Taiwanese political party Democratic Progressive Party.

He added that he is serving as the CEO of a communication software company which recently opened up another 1,000 job vacancies.

He noted that European banks would conduct a valuation analysis in June and the market value is expected to reach NT$2.8 billion (S$133 million).

Jacky has three daughters — Sandy, Vivian, and Olivia — and a son Ricky, whose stage name is LucyPIE.

