Jacqueline Wong still 'emotionally unstable', says sister

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

TVB actress Jacqueline Wong (pic), 30, is still emotionally unstable following her cheating scandal, her elder sister revealed during a talk show, reports Sin Chew Daily.

"She has made a mistake. Her emotions are still unstable, so she needs time and space to deal with it herself, as well as to take responsibility for what has happened," Scarlett Wong, 37, said.

In April, Jacqueline was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui, 52, at the back of a taxi.

Footage of the affair went viral online and caused an uproar among fans, leading to Jacqueline and Hui taking a hiatus from work.

ALSO READ: Andy Hui caught cheating on Sammi Cheng with Jacqueline Wong

Jacqueline was last seen resuming her studies in the United States and had broken up with long-time boyfriend Kenneth Ma.

Asked if Jacqueline has plans to return to Hong Kong, Scarlett said: "I don't think she herself knows."

Even so, Scarlett said she will continue to support her sibling.

"She's in the wrong, but as her older sister, I will be by her side no matter what," she said.

