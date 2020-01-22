Jacqueline Wong's increased social media activity sparks comeback speculation

PHOTO: Instagram/jacquelinebwong
C. Aruno
Hemananthani Sivanandam
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

Scandal-hit actress Jacqueline Wong has been increasingly active in uploading pictures on her Instagram account, prompting fans to speculate that she will be making a comeback to the film industry, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Wong's latest post was a picture of her wearing a Chinese soldier's garb while gazing at a spear held in her right hand.

"(I) want to be a man in my next life," she wrote in the caption.

This was one of many posts following her return to Hong Kong in December.

She took a six-month break in the United States following her scandal with married singer Andy Hui in April and had refrained from posting anything on her social media.

When she returned to Hong Kong, she told the press that she was trying to "live with" and "learn from" her mistake and move on.

In April last year, footage of Wong and Hui kissing at the back of a taxi went viral online.

