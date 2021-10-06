James Gunn teases new MCU character in Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is going to introduce a new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a Tweet response to a fan question, director James Gunn teases the introduction of "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time".

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

Plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are unknown at this time, but the director has said that it will lead directly into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Likewise, the plot of the third movie is still kept under wraps but has been hinted to focus on Rocket Racoon's origin and will bring about a bittersweet ending to Gunn's stint with the series.

Outside of the MCU, Gunn is working on Peacemaker, a The Suicide Squad spinoff TV show starring John Cena for HBO Max.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated to release on Disney+ in December 2022.

ALSO READ: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy holds up well with the power of family

This article was first published in Geek Culture.