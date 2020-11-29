Taiwanese basketball player James Mao leaves note to Godfrey Gao on 1st death anniversary

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s celebrity basketball player James Mao left a heartfelt post on Friday, saying hi is missing his pal Godfrey Gao who passed away one year ago.

Posting an Instagram story in the middle of the night, the 38-year-old athlete wrote: “You’re in our thoughts and in our hearts today and forever. We miss you, bro.”

PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram/James Mao

According to local media, the late actor-model was asked to be Mao’s best man.

In October, Mao announced the birth of son “Noah Godfrey Mao” whose name was inspired by his beloved friend Gao.



