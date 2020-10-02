Jamie Foxx crosses the Spider-Verse to play Electro in Spider-Man 3; we're not sure how that will work

It seems someone electrifying will be heading to the next Spider-Man movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is currently in final talks to reprise his role as the villainous Electro in the latest Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Foxx first entered the role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 which starred Andrew Garfield.

Foxx, who recently starred in Netflix’s Project Power wouldn’t be the first to reprise his role in a Spider-Man movie. J.K. Simmons first shocked audiences in theatres when he made a reappearance as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Simmons first played the role of the news editor in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Jon Watts, the director for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home will be back to direct the third instalment, which is slated to release on Dec 17, 2021.

The rest of the cast, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are expected to return as well.

In his battle with Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Electro seemingly disappears into nothing and it isn’t known if the villain is dead or alive.

Though Marvel has not commented on the news, it is still incredibly cool that yet another character from a different Spider-Verse is making an appearance in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

Perhaps with this, we are now one step closer to the Maguire-Garfield-Holland crossover fans are hoping for.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.