The Japanese celebrities who made coronavirus face masks fashionable

Japanese celebrities have accepted golden statues in the nation’s first awards ceremony to celebrate face mask fashion.

The Best Masknist Awards 2020 were organised by Tokyo-based Sanwa Co., which manufactures the Serao brand of face masks.

The company hopes the event will encourage people to see masks not solely as a method of preventing the coronavirus from spreading but also as a way for people to express themselves and show off their individuality.

A handout photo. Japanese model Yuki Kimura, also known as Yukipoyo, has done the most to make masks hip. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The trophy – in the shape of a golden mask, appropriately – for the model or social influencer who has done the most to make masks hip went to Yuki Kimura, a model who is also known as Yukipoyo.

Accepting the trophy, Kimura wore a black-edged mask with a leopard-skin print and told the onlookers she was “honoured” for being recognised.

A handout photo. Footballer-turned-television personality Karina Maruyama. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Female footballer-turned-television personality Karina Maruyama lifted the trophy in the category for athletes, her plain blue mask matching her jacket.

The award for the best masked entertainers went to a stand-up comedy duo from Osaka with the unlikely name Milk Boy. Takashi Komaba accepted the trophy in a zebra-stripe mask while Takashi Utsumi opted for a design that incorporated hemp leaves.

A handout photo. Milk Boy won the award for best masked entertainers. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The final award of the evening was in the acting category, with Mayuko Kawakita emerging as the winner. Her plain, dark blue mask matched the stones in her earrings and necklace and she said she was “honoured” to accept the award “because masks are indispensable in my life”.

Officials of Sanwa said they hoped more people would be inspired to be adventurous with the designs of masks that they wear, particularly at a time when there was much negativity and it was hard to see people smiling.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.