Jason Isaacs reveals Star Trek costume felt like ‘vacuumed sausage skin’

Jason Isaacs has revealed his Star Trek costume left him feeling like a "vacuumed" sausage and caused him significant pain in his groin.

The 58-year-old actor — known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films — starred as Captain Gabriel Lorca in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery and has spoken out about the constraints of his costume.

He said: "(It was like being) inside a vacuumed sausage skin. It wasn't so much that they were uncomfortable, it was just that I prefer my testicles down somewhere near my groin and not my throat."

He went on to reveal that whenever he lifted his arms up, the costume would display his intimate areas.

Speaking to Page Six, he added: "It was quite a display that they hadn't planned for. Far be it from me to give away any secrets. I've signed an NDA about any groin discussions."

It comes soon after the release of Jason's latest film — a drama titled Mass — which received its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival back in January.

The film follows the parents of a school shooting victim who come face to face with the perpetrator.

On the role, Jason said: "It's a story about trying to make human connections across division and how blame and hate destroy the people who are blaming and hating.

"And I don't think there's a more important story to tell in today's world and it's also utterly gripping. If I don't do this, what's the point of being an actor?"

The premiere of the film was held on his 23rd anniversary of going sober.

He said: "I wasn't dying quick enough and I wanted to live. I was just lucky that I wanted to live and there were people around me who showed me that it's possible."