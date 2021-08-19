Jason Momoa can't cope being away from home without his kids' stuffed animals

Jason Momoa can't cope with being away from home without his kids' stuffed animals.

The Aquaman star - who has daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet - admitted he sleeps with their toys Piggy Big Spirit and a highland cow called Potato.

He told GQ magazine: "Listen, if you have babies, you know you got stuffed animals, and if you're not with your babies and you're cuddling stuffed animals.

"Unfortunately, I think it's a little bit personal so I won't get into the stories because that's just for me and my family…

"It's hilarious, Wolfie just got this amazing character and he called it Potato and I thought it was the most genius name for a stuffed animal!"

And while the proud dad didn't give any more details about the significance of the toys, he did reveal he takes them out with him when he's away from his family.

He added: "They sleep in bed with me, yeah!

"My little babies are in bed with me right now, they're watching a movie with me right now, but I travel - gotta have Pig and Potato... These are my two travel companions.

"When I don't have my babies with me - which I normally do, but when I don't - these go everywhere with me."

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old star recently admitted he won't let his kids watch his breakthrough roles in Baywatch or Game of Thrones.

He explained: "We don't talk about those words, the B word didn't happen, they're not going to watch Game of Thrones either even though it's fantastic.

"So right now superheroes and we're good."

And Jason admitted he's not keen on the idea of his kids following him into acting.

He said: "I'm not a fan. I don't want them to."

The Dune star admitted there is too much "pressure" placed on actors and he will do all he can to encourage his kids to pursue other careers.

He continued: "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.

"If they [really] want to, maybe, but I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

